Oct 07, 2020 07:22 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: With record 3,370 new COVID-19 cases, Bengal’s tally jumps to 2.7 lakh
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Total confirmed cases have risen to 66.8 lakh. India’s COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 84.7 percent.
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Today is the 198th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown, to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 66,85,082 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,03,569 deaths. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka have reported the highest number of cases. However, infections are rising rapidly in states like Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Yet, India’s recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 84.7 percent. 'Unlock 5.0' is underway. Globally, there have been over 3.55 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 10.42 lakh people have died so far. Catch the latest updates here:
Cases, deaths in India: Latest numbers
Cases, deaths globally: Latest numbers
Coronavirus LIVE updates | ‘Rich’ countries may be close to normal by late 2021 if COVID-19 vaccine works: Bill Gates
Rich countries could be back to close to normal by late 2021 if a COVID-19 vaccine works, is ready soon and distributed properly at scale, billionaire Microsoft founder Bill Gates said yesterday.
"By late next year you can have things going back pretty close to normal - that's the best case," Gates, 64, told The Wall Street Journal CEO Council.
Coronavirus in West Bengal LIVE updates | Bengal reports record 3,370 new COVID-19 cases
West Bengal reported its highest single-day spike of 3,370 COVID-19 cases yesterday, pushing the state's tally to 2.77 lakh, a bulletin issued by the health department said. The death toll rose to 5,318 after 63 more patients succumbed to the disease, it said.
So far, 2.43 lakh patients have been cured in the state. West Bengal now has 27,988 active cases. (Input from PTI)
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | Total confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infections in India stands at 66,85,082. This number includes cases related to foreign nationals, reported active cases, patients who have recovered and the COVID-19 death toll in the country.
While 56,62,490 patients have recovered, 1,03,569 have died. Total reported active cases in the country stand at 9,19,023. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka are the worst-affected.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the world stand at 3.55 crore, according to the Reuters tracker. This figure includes COVID-19 patients who have recovered and the overall global death toll which stands at 10.42 lakh.
With over 74.81 lakh reported cases till date, the United States is the worst-affected country in the world. The US is followed by India, Brazil, Russia and Colombia.
While restrictions have been eased significantly in China, where the novel coronavirus outbreak as first reported in late 2019, new hotspots are now emerging across the world. Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Argentina and Peru are rising rapidly.
Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.
The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 220 countries and territories. Today is the 198th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown. ‘Unlock 5.0’ has begun. Yet, many states have extended the lockdown period.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.