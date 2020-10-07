Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: With record 3,370 new COVID-19 cases, Bengal’s tally jumps to 2.7 lakh

Coronavirus LIVE updates | ‘Rich’ countries may be close to normal by late 2021 if COVID-19 vaccine works: Bill Gates

Rich countries could be back to close to normal by late 2021 if a COVID-19 vaccine works, is ready soon and distributed properly at scale, billionaire Microsoft founder Bill Gates said yesterday.

"By late next year you can have things going back pretty close to normal - that's the best case," Gates, 64, told The Wall Street Journal CEO Council.

Read more here