Sep 24, 2020 07:35 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Bengal's COVID-19 death toll tops 4,500
Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Total confirmed cases have risen to 56.4 lakh
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Today is the 185th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown, to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 56,46,010 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 90,020 deaths. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have reported the highest number of cases. However, infections are rising rapidly in states like Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Yet, India’s recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 80.1 percent. 'Unlock 4.0' is underway. Globally, there have been over 3.16 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 9.7 lakh people have died so far. Catch the latest updates here:
Cases, deaths in India: Latest numbers
Cases, deaths globally: Latest numbers
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | States can use 50% of disaster relief fund to tackle COVID-19: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that states have been allowed to use 50 percent of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) to step up their fight against the coronavirus pandemic.
The prime minister made the announcement at a virtual meeting with the chief ministers and health ministers of seven states and union territories that currently have the highest COVID-19 caseload.
Coronavirus in Maharashtra LIVE updates | State reports 21,029 new COVID-19 cases, 479 deaths
Maharashtra’s COVID-19 tally rose to 12.63 lakh yesterday with addition of 21,029 cases, the state health department said. With 479 COVID-19 patients dying during the day, the death toll reached 33,886, it said.
On the other hand, 19,476 patients were discharged, taking the number of recoveries in the state to 9.56 lakh, it said. The state now has 2.73 lakh active cases in Maharashtra.
Coronavirus in West Bengal LIVE updates | Bengal's COVID-19 death toll tops 4,500
West Bengal's COVID-19 death toll surged past the 4,500-mark yesterday after 61 more patients succumbed to the disease, even as the coronavirus tally went up to 2.34 lakh with 3,189 new cases, the health department said in a bulletin. The state has so far reported 4,544 COVID-19 fatalities.
The state’s recovery rate stands at 87.37 percent. (Input from PTI)
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | Total confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infections in India stands at 56,46,010. This number includes cases related to foreign nationals, reported active cases, patients who have recovered and the COVID-19 death toll in the country.
While 45,87,613 patients have recovered, 90,020 have died. Total reported active cases in the country stand at 9,68,377. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu are the worst-affected.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the world stand at 3.16 crore, according to the Reuters tracker. This figure includes COVID-19 patients who have recovered and the overall global death toll which stands at 9.7 lakh.
With over 69.17 lakh reported cases till date, the United States is the worst-affected country in the world. The US is followed by India, Brazil, Russia and Peru.
While restrictions have been eased significantly in China, where the novel coronavirus outbreak as first reported in late 2019, new hotspots are now emerging across the world. Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Argentina and South Africa are rising rapidly.
The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 188 countries and territories. Today is the 185th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown. ‘Unlock 4’ began on September 1. Yet, many states have extended the lockdown period.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.