Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Bengal's COVID-19 death toll tops 4,500

Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | States can use 50% of disaster relief fund to tackle COVID-19: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that states have been allowed to use 50 percent of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) to step up their fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The prime minister made the announcement at a virtual meeting with the chief ministers and health ministers of seven states and union territories that currently have the highest COVID-19 caseload.

