Oct 11, 2020 08:11 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: COVID-19 caseload goes past 70-lakh mark
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Total confirmed cases in India have risen to 69,79,423.
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: It has been 202 days since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. With a single-day spike of 73,272 infections, India's COVID-19 tally mounted to 69,79,423, while the death toll climbed to 1,07,416 with 926 people succumbing to the disease in a day. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka have reported the highest number of cases. However, infections are rising rapidly in states like Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Yet, India’s recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 85.5 percent. 'Unlock 5.0' is underway. Globally, there have been over 37 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 1.7 million people have died so far. Catch all the latest updates here:
West Bengal's COVID-19 tally closer to 3 lakh mark
India's COVID-19 caseload sprinted past the 70-lakh mark on Saturday night, while the total number of recoveries too crossed 60 lakh, according to data from states and union territories.
Union health ministry data updated on Saturday 8 am showed a single-day spike of 73,272 infections, taking the country''s COVID-19 tally of cases to 69,79,423, while the death toll climbed to 1,07,416 with 926 people succumbing to the disease in a day.
However, by night, a PTI tally showed India''s COVID-19 caseload at 70,43,143, death toll at 1,08,286 and recoveries at 60,66,031. The tally has been compiled as per information provided by the states and union territories.
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | 'I am feeling great,' says Donald Trump in first public address after COVID-19 scare
US President Donald Trump on Saturday made his first public address after being discharged from hospital where he was treated for COVID-19 infection, assuring his supporters that he felt great.
Hundreds of Republican supporters sporting light blue t-shirts and the familiar red MAGA (Make America Great Again) caps gathered at the South Lawns of the White House as the president addressed them from his balcony in a campaign-style event.
"I am feeling great. This is the single most important election in the history of our country. Get out and vote, and I love you," Trump told his supporters, looking healthy and energetic.
Trump, 74, and First Lady Melania, 50, tested positive for COVID-19 last week. The president was taken to a military hospital for treatment. After spending four days there, he came back to the White House on Monday.
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | Ireland reports highest number of COVID-19 infections in single day
Ireland reported 1,012 new cases of COVID-19, the highest number in a day since the start of the pandemic and almost double the average for the past week. The surge, after a week in which regions of neighbouring Northern Ireland reported some of the highest infection rates in Europe, is likely to increase pressure on the government to impose additional restrictions.
Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan said in a statement that he was "very worried about the numbers we are seeing and how quickly they are deteriorating."Ireland reported an average of 523 cases per day over the previous seven days, double the infection rate seen three weeks earlier.
The government last Monday banned indoor restaurant dining nationwide and limited the number of visitors to people's homes. But it rejected a recommendation from public health officials on the National Public Health Emergency Team to impose a much stricter lockdown. Ireland reported more cases on April 15, but 411 of the 1,068 cases reported that day had been confirmed earlier by German laboratories and were belatedly added to the total.
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | French daily COVID cases set new record at almost 27,000
The number of new coronavirus infections in France jumped over 26,000 in one day for the first time since the start of the epidemic, health ministry data showed on Saturday.
The ministry reported 26,896 new infections, taking the cumulative total to 718,873 since the start of the year. The number of deaths from the virus increased by 54 to 32,684.
Coronavirus in Delhi LIVE updates | Delhi records 48 more COVID-19 deaths, taking toll to 5,740
The national capital recorded 48 more COVID-19 fatalities on Saturday, taking the death toll to 5,740, while 2,866 fresh cases took the infection tally to over 3.06 lakh, authorities said. On September 29 as well, 48 fatalities were reported in the city, the highest number of deaths recorded in a day since July 16, when Delhi saw 58 fatalities.
The 2,866 fresh cases came out of the 49,736 tests conducted the previous day. Forty-eight more fatalities have been recorded, taking the death toll to 5,740, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.
Coronavirus in West Bengal LIVE updates | Bengal logs highest one-day spike of 3,591 COVID cases, 62 deaths
The COVID-19 tally in West Bengal mounted to 2,91,194 on Saturday after the state reported a record spike of 3,591 fresh cases, maintaining a rising trend for the fifth consecutive day, the health department said in a bulletin. The death toll rose to 5,563 after 62 more people succumbed to the disease.
Coronavirus in Odisha LIVE updates | Odisha's COVID-19 toll crosses 1,000-mark
Odisha's COVID-19 toll crossed the 1,000-mark on Saturday with 15 more deaths, while 2,854 new cases were reported, a Health Department official said.
The toll rose to 1,006 with the latest fatalities which included five from Khurda district and two from Cuttack. One patient each died in Balasore, Bolangir, Ganjam,
Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Mayurbhanj and Sundargarh, the official said.
Coronavirus India News LIVE updates: India's COVID-19 tally to breach 70 lakh mark today
Union health ministry data updated on Saturday 8 am showed a single-day spike of 73,272 infections, taking the country's COVID-19 tally of cases to 69,79,423, while the death toll climbed to 1,07,416with 926 people succumbing to the disease in a day.
