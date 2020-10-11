Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: COVID-19 caseload goes past 70-lakh mark

Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | 'I am feeling great,' says Donald Trump in first public address after COVID-19 scare

US President Donald Trump on Saturday made his first public address after being discharged from hospital where he was treated for COVID-19 infection, assuring his supporters that he felt great.

Hundreds of Republican supporters sporting light blue t-shirts and the familiar red MAGA (Make America Great Again) caps gathered at the South Lawns of the White House as the president addressed them from his balcony in a campaign-style event.

"I am feeling great. This is the single most important election in the history of our country. Get out and vote, and I love you," Trump told his supporters, looking healthy and energetic.

Trump, 74, and First Lady Melania, 50, tested positive for COVID-19 last week. The president was taken to a military hospital for treatment. After spending four days there, he came back to the White House on Monday.