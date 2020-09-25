Live now
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Assam’s COVID-19 tally rises to 1.65 lakh
Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Total confirmed cases have risen to 57.3 lakh. India’s COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 80.6 percent
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Today is the 186th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown, to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 57,32,518 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 91,149 deaths. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have reported the highest number of cases. However, infections are rising rapidly in states like Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Yet, India’s recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 80.6 percent. 'Unlock 4.0' is underway. Globally, there have been over 3.19 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 9.77 lakh people have died so far. Catch the latest updates here:
Cases, deaths in India: Latest numbers
Cases, deaths globally: Latest numbers
Coronavirus in Maharashtra LIVE updates | With 19,164 new COVID-19 cases, state's tally rises to 12.82 lakh
Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rose to 12.82 lakh yesterday with addition of 19,164 cases, the state health department said. With 459 fatalities being reported during the day, the death toll in the state reached 34,345, it said.
The number of cases in the Pune division stood at 3.40 lakh and death toll at 7,397.
Coronavirus in Assam LIVE updates | Assam's COVID-19 toll tops 600-mark with 11 more deaths
Assam's COVID-19 death toll surpassed the 600-mark with 11 more fatalities, while 2,091 new infections pushed the caseload to 1.65 lakh, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on yesterday.
Altogether, 608 people have died due to coronavirus in the state so far. (Input from PTI)
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | Total confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infections in India stands at 57,32,518. This number includes cases related to foreign nationals, reported active cases, patients who have recovered and the COVID-19 death toll in the country.
While 46,74,987 patients have recovered, 91,149 have died. Total reported active cases in the country stand at 9,66,382. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu are the worst-affected.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the world stand at 3.19 crore, according to the Reuters tracker. This figure includes COVID-19 patients who have recovered and the overall global death toll which stands at 9.77 lakh.
With over 69.57 lakh reported cases till date, the United States is the worst-affected country in the world. The US is followed by India, Brazil, Russia and Colombia.
While restrictions have been eased significantly in China, where the novel coronavirus outbreak as first reported in late 2019, new hotspots are now emerging across the world. Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Argentina and South Africa are rising rapidly.
The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 188 countries and territories. Today is the 186th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown. ‘Unlock 4’ began on September 1. Yet, many states have extended the lockdown period.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.