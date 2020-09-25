Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Assam’s COVID-19 tally rises to 1.65 lakh

Coronavirus in Maharashtra LIVE updates | With 19,164 new COVID-19 cases, state's tally rises to 12.82 lakh

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rose to 12.82 lakh yesterday with addition of 19,164 cases, the state health department said. With 459 fatalities being reported during the day, the death toll in the state reached 34,345, it said.

The number of cases in the Pune division stood at 3.40 lakh and death toll at 7,397.

