Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Assam's COVID-19 tally soars to 1.5 lakh

Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | After a gap of almost six months, schools in several states will reopen tomorrow (September 21), albeit with certain restrictions and guidelines to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The Centre had, in its guidelines for Unlock 4.0, left it on states to decide whether to open schools or not. Schools will reopen in five states on September 21, along with the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

