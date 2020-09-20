Live now
Sep 20, 2020 09:01 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Assam's COVID-19 tally soars to 1.5 lakh
Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Total confirmed cases have risen to 53 lakh
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Today is the 181st day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown, to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 53,08,014 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 85,619 deaths. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have reported the highest number of cases. However, infections are rising rapidly in states like Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Yet, India’s recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 79.3 percent. 'Unlock 4.0' is underway. Globally, there have been over 3.05 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 9.51 lakh people have died so far. Catch the latest updates here:
Cases, deaths in India: Latest numbers
Cases, deaths globally: Latest numbers
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to chair a meeting via video conference with chief ministers of seven states on September 23 to review COVID-19 situation, reports suggest.
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | After a gap of almost six months, schools in several states will reopen tomorrow (September 21), albeit with certain restrictions and guidelines to curb the spread of COVID-19.
The Centre had, in its guidelines for Unlock 4.0, left it on states to decide whether to open schools or not. Schools will reopen in five states on September 21, along with the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.
Read: Here are the guidelines students need to follow
Coronavirus in Mumbai LIVE updates | 10% staff of private banks can now travel on Mumbai local trains
The Railways has said that select 10 percent employees of co-operative and private banks will be allowed to travel on Mumbai's suburban trains.
Suburban train travel is currently restricted for the general public in view of the coronavirus pandemic.
Read more here
Coronavirus LIVE updates | South Korea’s extensive response to the COVID-19 pandemic has been praised around the world but has led to harassment and slander, raising questions about privacy protections.
Read | In South Korea, COVID-19 comes with another risk: online bullies
Coronavirus in Assam LIVE updates | Assam's COVID-19 tally soars to 1.5 lakh
Eight more COVID-19 patients succumbed to the disease in Assam yesterday, pushing the death toll to 548, state Minister for Health and Family Welfare Himanta Biswa Sarma said. The state's coronavirus tally soared to 1.55 lakh with 2,595 new cases, he said.
The recovery rate is 80.9 percent with 1.23 lakh patients having been cured. (Input from PTI)
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | Total confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infections in India stands at 53,08,014. This number includes cases related to foreign nationals, reported active cases, patients who have recovered and the COVID-19 death toll in the country.
While 42,08,431 patients have recovered, 85,619 have died. Total reported active cases in the country stand at 10,13,964. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu are the worst-affected.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the world stand at 3.05 crore, according to the Reuters tracker. This figure includes COVID-19 patients who have recovered and the overall global death toll which stands at 9.51 lakh.
With over 67.4 lakh reported cases till date, the United States is the worst-affected country in the world. The US is followed by India, Brazil, Russia and Peru.
While restrictions have been eased significantly in China, where the novel coronavirus outbreak as first reported in late 2019, new hotspots are now emerging across the world. Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Argentina and South Africa are rising rapidly.
