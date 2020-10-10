Live now
Oct 10, 2020 08:07 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Odisha reports 2,697 new COVID-19 cases, 17 fatalities
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Total confirmed cases have risen to 69.06 lakh.
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: It has been 201 days since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 69,06,151 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,06,490 deaths. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka have reported the highest number of cases. However, infections are rising rapidly in states like Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Yet, India’s recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 85.5 percent. 'Unlock 5.0' is underway. Globally, there have been over 3.65 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 10.60 lakh people have died so far. Catch all the latest updates here:
Assam's death toll crosses 800
Odisha's COVID-19 tally inches closer to 2.5 lakh
Active COVID-19 cases fall below 9 lakh
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | China claims coronavirus broke out in world's various parts last year; it only reported first China on Friday claimed that the coronavirus broke out in the various parts of the world last year but it was the only one to have reported and acted first, refuting the widely-held view that the deadly contagion originated in Wuhan before turning out to be a pandemic. China, besides denying the US allegations that COVID-19 has emerged from a bio-lab in Wuhan, also rejected that it emanated from a wet market in the central Chinese city from bats or pangolins before infecting humans. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying told a media briefing that "the coronavirus is a new kind of virus as more and more facts emerge as reports reveal, we all know that the epidemic broke out in various places in the world at the end of last year, while China was the first to report the outbreak, identified the pathogen and shared the genome sequence with the world." Hua's comments came in response to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's allegations of a cover-up by the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC). The coronavirus crisis was infinitely made worse by the Chinese Communist Party's cover-up, Pompeo had said in Tokyo at the QUAD ministerial meeting of the US, India, Australia and Japan on Tuesday. The Chinese Foreign Ministry statement was made as the World Health Organisation (WHO) was gearing up to probe the origin of the deadly coronavirus.
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | Maharashtra's coronavirus case count crosses 15 lakh-mark, 302 die Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally crossed the 15 lakh-mark with the addition of 12,134 cases, a health department official said. The case count now stands at 15,06,018, he said. The state reported 302 deaths on Friday, which took the fatality count to 39,732, the official said. A total of 17,323 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the recovery count to 12,29,339. The state now has 2,36,491 active cases. Mumbai division, which comprises Mumbai city and its satellite towns, reported 4,614 new cases, taking the count to 5,21,070. A total of 16,760 people have died so far in the region, the official said.
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | Coronavirus tally rises by 2,287 in Mumbai; over 2,300 recover Mumbai city reported 2,287 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, which took its overall tally to 2,25,048, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. The death toll due to the virus increased to 9,340 with 47 new fatalities, it said. The city witnessed a drop in the number of cases on Friday after reporting over 2,800 cases on Wednesday and Thursday. The civic body said the number of recovered COVID-19 patients increased to 1,89,022 after 2,347 of them got discharge from hospitals during the day. Mumbai's recovery rate is now 84 percent, while the city has 23,086 active patients, it said. According to the BMC, it has now removed 1,750 cases from the list as they were either duplicate or from out of Mumbai.
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | 2nd presidential debate is officially cancelled
The second presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden is officially off. The nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates confirmed on Friday that the October 15 faceoff would be scrapped.
The decision was made a day after the commission announced the debate would take place "virtually" because Trump had contracted the coronavirus.
Trump balked at holding the debate in that format, and Biden scheduled a town hall with ABC News for that night once Trump said he would not participate.
Coronavirus in Assam LIVE updates | Assam reports 1,019 new COVID-19 cases, toll crosses 800-mark
Assam's COVID-19 toll crossed the 800-mark on Friday with eight more deaths, while the state reported 1,019 new cases, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. The death toll rose to 802 with the latest fatalities, which included three persons from Dibrugarh and one each from Sivasagar, Charaideo, Kamrup Metropolitan, Sonitpur and Nagaon, the minister said.
Coronavirus in Odisha LIVE updates | Odisha reports 2,697 new COVID-19 cases, 17 fatalities
Odisha's COVID-19 tally mounted to 2,46,839 with 2,697 more people testing positive for the infection, while 17 fresh fatalities pushed the toll to 991. At least 3,404 patients were cured of the disease during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,20,388, which is 89.28 percent of the state's caseload.
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates | India's active COVID-19 cases fall below 9 lakh after a month
The number of active COVID-19 cases in the country has fallen below the nine lakh-mark for the first time in a month and it comprises 12.94 percent of the total caseload. The declining trend of the percentage of active cases is commensurately supported by the rising percentage of recovered cases. Recoveries in India have exceeded new cases for three continuous weeks, Health Ministry said.
Presently, the active cases stand at 8,93,592 and comprise merely 12.94 percent of the total positive cases of the country, demonstrating a steady falling percentage of the total cases.
