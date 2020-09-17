Live now
Sep 17, 2020 07:10 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates | Union minister Nitin Gadkari tests positive for COVID-19
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Total confirmed cases have risen above 50 lakh. India’s COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 78.53 percent
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Today is the 178th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown, to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 50,20,359 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 82,066 deaths. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have reported the highest number of cases. However, infections are rising rapidly in states like Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Yet, India’s recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 78.53 percent. 'Unlock 4.0' is underway. Globally, there have been over 2.97 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 9.38 lakh people have died so far. Catch the latest updates here:
Delhi records highest single-day spike of 4,473 COVID-19 cases
Nitin Gadkari tests COVID-19 positive
Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | Active COVID-19 cases (less than 10.5 lakh) are only a small proportion (less than 1/5th) of total cases. Recoveries have now become 4 times more than active cases: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
Coronavirus in Delhi LIVE Updates | Delhi records highest single-day spike of 4,473 COVID-19 cases
Delhi registered a record single-day spike of 4,473 COVID-19 cases yesterday, taking the city'sinfection tally to over 2.3 lakh, while 33 more deaths were reported, authorities said.
The previous highest single-day spike of 4,321 cases was recorded on September 12. The city's COVID-19 tally has reached 2,30,269 and the death toll mounted to 4,839, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department. (PTI)
Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh LIVE Updates | A team of the Health Department has found irregularities in prices of oxygen cylinders supplied by a firm to COVID-19 hospitals in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, an official told news agency PTI. According to drug inspector Luvkush Kumar, the firm is allegedly supplying oxygen cylinders to the hospitals at Rs 350 against the control rate of Rs 170. An inquiry into the matter is underway, he added.
Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | Union minister Nitin Gadkari tests COVID-19 positive
Union minister Nitin Gadkari has tested positive for COVID-19 and requested people who came in his contact recently to follow protocol. His office said the minister is in Nagpur and has slight fever. "Yesterday, I was feeling weak and consulted my Doctor. During the course of my check up, I have been tested COVID-19 positive," Gadkari tweeted. "I am at present doing well with the blessings and good wishes of all. I have isolated myself," he added. The Road Transport & Highways and MSMEs minister in another tweet requested all who have come in his contact to follow protocol.
Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.
The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 188 countries and territories. Today is the 178th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown. ‘Unlock 4’ begins on September 1. Yet, many states have extended the lockdown period.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.