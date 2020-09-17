Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates | Union minister Nitin Gadkari tests positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | Union minister Nitin Gadkari tests COVID-19 positive

Union minister Nitin Gadkari has tested positive for COVID-19 and requested people who came in his contact recently to follow protocol. His office said the minister is in Nagpur and has slight fever. "Yesterday, I was feeling weak and consulted my Doctor. During the course of my check up, I have been tested COVID-19 positive," Gadkari tweeted. "I am at present doing well with the blessings and good wishes of all. I have isolated myself," he added. The Road Transport & Highways and MSMEs minister in another tweet requested all who have come in his contact to follow protocol.