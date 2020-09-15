Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates | Telangana COVID-19 cases top 1.60 lakh as infections jump

Coronavirus LIVE Updates | COVID-19 will likely become seasonal, but not yet: Scientists

Once herd immunity is attained, the novel coronavirus may follow suit and become a seasonal virus in countries with temperate climates, but until that time, COVID-19 will continue to spread across the seasons, a new study says. According to the review research, published in the journal Frontiers in Public Health, when a significant section of the population becomes immune to the novel coronavirus and achieves herd immunity, the effective transmission of the virus may drop substantially making it more prone to seasonal fluctuations. (PTI)