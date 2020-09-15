Live now
Sep 15, 2020 12:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates | Telangana COVID-19 cases top 1.60 lakh as infections jump
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Total confirmed cases have risen to 49.3 lakh. India’s COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 78.28 percent
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Today is the 176th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown, to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 49,30,236 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 80,776 deaths. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have reported the highest number of cases. However, infections are rising rapidly in states like Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Yet, India’s recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 78.28 percent. 'Unlock 4.0' is underway. Globally, there have been over 2.91 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 9.26 lakh people have died so far. Catch the latest updates here:
Coronavirus in Pakistan LIVE Updates | Pak reopens schools, universities after near 5-month COVID-19 break
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan today began phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of novel coronavirus cases in the country. While high schools, colleges and universities reopened on September 15, classes VI to VIII would start from September 23. Primary schools will start from September 30, officials said. As per the health protocols, 20 students or less can be seated in a classroom. The students have been divided into groups and will attend schools on alternate days, reported news agency PTI.
Coronavirus in China LIVE Updates | Coronavirus vaccines being developed in China may be ready for use by the general public as early as November, an official with the China Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said.
China has four COVID-19 vaccines in the final stage of clinical trials. At least three of those have already been offered to essential workers under an emergency use programme launched in July. (Reuters)
Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | Increasing gap between COVID-19 recovered and active cases between May 04 and September 15: Ministry of Information and Broadcasting
Coronavirus in Telangana LIVE Updates | 10 more deaths, 2,058 fresh COVID-19 cases in Telangana
Telangana recorded 2,058 new COVID-19 cases and ten related fatalities, pushing the tally of infections to 1.60 lakh in the state. Out of the fresh cases, 277 were reported from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), followed by Rangareddy 143, Karimnagar 135, Warangal Urban 108, Siddipet 106, and Khammam 103 districts, a state government bulletin said today, providing data as of 8 PM yesterday. As 10 more people succumbed to the disease, the toll rose to 984. (PTI)
Coronavirus Vaccine LIVE Updates | British researchers will start trial for inhaled versions of COVID-19 vaccine candidates developed by Oxford University and Imperial College to see if they deliver a localised immune response in the respiratory tract. The researchers believe that flu vaccine shots will work better if delivered by nasal spray.
Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | A demand was made in Rajya Sabha today for using the term 'physical distancing' for fighting COVID-19 on the grounds that the use of the term 'social distancing' was promoting social stigma of coronavirus patients and their families. Agreeing to the suggestion, Chairman Venkaiah Naidu said an appropriate term should be used and suggested 'safe distancing'. (PTI)
Coronavirus LIVE Updates | COVID-19 will likely become seasonal, but not yet: Scientists
Once herd immunity is attained, the novel coronavirus may follow suit and become a seasonal virus in countries with temperate climates, but until that time, COVID-19 will continue to spread across the seasons, a new study says. According to the review research, published in the journal Frontiers in Public Health, when a significant section of the population becomes immune to the novel coronavirus and achieves herd immunity, the effective transmission of the virus may drop substantially making it more prone to seasonal fluctuations. (PTI)
Coronavirus in Rajasthan LIVE Updates | 799 new COVID-19 cases, 50 recoveries and 7 deaths reported today in Rajasthan. Total number of positive cases stands at 1,04,937 so far, including 17,468 active cases, 86,212 recoveries and 1,257 deaths till date: State Health Department, Government of Rajasthan (ANI)
Coronavirus in Maharashtra LIVE Updates | COVID-19 tally crosses 1.47 lakh in Thane
Thane has reported 1,739 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total count of infections in the Maharashtra district to 1,47,841, officials said today. The district also reported 28 deaths due to COVID-19 yesterday, pushing the toll to 3,949, they said. Out of the new cases, 500 were reported from Kalyan town, 403 from Thane city and 342 from Navi Mumbai, a district administration official told news agency PTI.
Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | COVID-19 recovery rate improves to 78.28% as on September 15