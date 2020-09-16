Live now
Sep 16, 2020
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates | COVID-19 tally crosses 50-lakh mark in India with a spike of 90,123 new cases
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Total confirmed cases have risen above 50 lakh. India’s COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 78.53 percent
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Today is the 177th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown, to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 50,20,359 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 82,066 deaths. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have reported the highest number of cases. However, infections are rising rapidly in states like Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Yet, India’s recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 78.53 percent. 'Unlock 4.0' is underway. Globally, there have been over 2.94 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 9.31 lakh people have died so far. Catch the latest updates here:
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India rise to 50,20,359
39,42,360 COVID-19 patients cured, discharged so far
9,95,933 reported active cases in India
COVID-19 death toll in India rises to 82,066
Odisha reports more recoveries than new COVID-19 cases
Coronavirus in India | COVID-19 tally of the country:
Rajya Sabha will hold a discussion today on the statement made by Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan regarding COVID-19 pandemic and the steps taken by the Government.
China is inoculating tens of thousands of its citizens with experimental COVID-19 vaccines
China is inoculating tens of thousands of its citizens with experimental coronavirus vaccines and attracting international interest in their development, despite expert concerns over the safety of drugs that have not completed standard testing.
China launched a vaccine emergency use programme in July, offering three experimental shots developed by a unit of state pharmaceutical giant China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) and US-listed Sinovac Biotech. A fourth COVID-19 vaccine being developed by CanSino Biologics was approved for use by the Chinese military in June. (Inputs from Reuters)
The country recorded 1,290 deaths due to COVID-19 in last 24 hours, which took the total death toll to 82,066: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
Things to remember before using the home-made face mask:
> Thoroughly wash and clean the mask
> Wash your hands before wearing mask
> Change your mask once it becomes damp or humid
> Never reuse a mask without cleaning it
(Source: Ministry of Information and Broadcasting)
COVID-19 tally of five worst-affected states (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)
> Maharashtra: 10,97,856 cases
> Andhra Pradesh: 5,83,925 cases
> Tamil Nadu: 5,14,208 cases
> Karnataka: 4,75,265 cases
> Uttar Pradesh: 3,24,036 cases
Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in India have risen to 50,20,359, according to the latest update by from the Union Health Ministry. This number includes cases involving foreign nationals, patients who have recovered and the death toll.
As many as 39,42,360 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged so far, the Union Health Ministry has said in its latest update.
The reported active COVID-19 cases in India stand at 9,95,933, according to the Union Health Ministry.
The death toll in India due to the novel coronavirus pandemic has risen to 82,066, the Union Health Ministry has said.