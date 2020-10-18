Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Oct 18, 2020 07:17 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Assam's COVID-19 tally crosses two lakh-mark; toll reaches 865
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Total confirmed cases have risen to 74.3 lakh. India’s COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 87.7 percent.
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Today is the 209th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown, to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 74,32,680 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,12,998 deaths. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka have reported the highest number of cases. However, infections are rising rapidly in states like Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Yet, India’s recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 87.8 percent. 'Unlock 5.0' is underway. Globally, there have been over 3.95 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 11.08 lakh people have died so far.
Read More
Read Less
Top
highlights
Delhi COVID-19 tally rises above 3.27 lakh
Assam's COVID-19 tally crosses two lakh-mark
Coronavirus in Maharashtra LIVE Updates | Pune district reported 946 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the caseload to 3,13,645, while the death toll increased by 42 to touch 7,418, an official told news agency PTI. A total of 860 people were discharged during the day, he added.
Of the 946 cases, 418 were detected in Pune Municipal Corporation limits, which has recorded 1,57,051 cases so far, while the tally in Pimpri Chinchwad rose by 209 to reach 85,323, he said.
Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | Very comprehensive testing has worked as a highly effective tool to curb the spread of COVID-19 infection. It also leads to early identification, prompt isolation and effective treatment of COVID-19 cases, and eventual low fatality rate: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | India has exponentially scaled up its COVID-19 testing capacity from one in January to more than 9.32 crore at present. The very high testing has resulted in the continuous falling positivity rate. It has now fallen below 8 percent: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
Coronavirus in Delhi LIVE Updates | Delhi COVID-19 tally rises above 3.27 lakh
The national capital recorded 35 COVID-19 fatalities yesterday, taking the death toll to 5,981, while 3,259 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to over 3.27 lakh, authorities said. The total number of cases has climbed to 3,27,818, the bulletin added. The tally of active cases on Saturday slightly rose to 22,884 from 22,814 the previous day. (PTI)
Coronavirus in Assam LIVE Updates | Assam's COVID-19 tally crosses two lakh-mark with 672 fresh cases
The COVID-19 tally in Assam crossed the two lakh-mark yesterday with 672 new cases, while 12 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 865, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.The fresh infections have increased the northeastern state's caseload to 2,00,391. Altogether 818 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,71,081. The state now has 28,442 active cases, which accounted for 14.19 percent of the total caseload, while three migrated out.
Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.
The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 189 countries and territories. Today is the 209th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown. ‘Unlock 5.0’ is underway. Yet, many states have extended the lockdown period.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.