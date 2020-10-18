Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Assam's COVID-19 tally crosses two lakh-mark; toll reaches 865

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Today is the 209th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown, to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 74,32,680 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,12,998 deaths. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka have reported the highest number of cases. However, infections are rising rapidly in states like Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Yet, India’s recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 87.8 percent. 'Unlock 5.0' is underway. Globally, there have been over 3.95 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 11.08 lakh people have died so far.