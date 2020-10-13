Live now
Oct 13, 2020
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Bihar’s COVID-19 tally rises to 1.96 lakh
Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Total confirmed cases have risen to 71.2 lakh.
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Today is the 204th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown, to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 71,20,538 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,09,150 deaths. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka have reported the highest number of cases. However, infections are rising rapidly in states like Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Yet, India’s recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 86.4 percent. 'Unlock 5.0' is underway. Globally, there have been over 3.76 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 10.77 lakh people have died so far.
Cases, deaths in India: Latest numbers
Cases, deaths globally: Latest numbers
Coronavirus in Kerala LIVE updates | Kerala's COVID-19 tally inching towards 3-lakh mark
Kerala reported 5,930 COVID-19 cases yesterday, taking the infection tally to 2.93 lakh, while the death toll climbed to 1,025 with 22 fatalities.
The state had recorded its highest single-day spike on October 10 when it had reported 11,755 cases. The total recoveries so far stand at 1.99 lakh and 94,388 people are presently under treatment, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in a Facebook post.
Coronavirus in Bihar LIVE updates | State reports 732 new COVID-19 cases, 9 more fatalities
Bihar's COVID-19 tally rose to 1.96 lakh yesterday as 732 more people tested positive for the infection, while nine fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 955, a health bulletin said.
The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients in the state stands at 94.21 percent. Patna has so far reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 30,946, followed by Muzaffarpur 8,878. (Input from PTI)
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | Total confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infections in India stands at 71,20,538. This number includes cases related to foreign nationals, reported active cases, patients who have recovered and the COVID-19 death toll in the country.
While 61,49,535 patients have recovered, 1,09,150 have died. Total reported active cases in the country stand at 8,61,853. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka are the worst-affected.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the world stand at 3.76 crore, according to the Reuters tracker. This figure includes COVID-19 patients who have recovered and the overall global death toll which stands at 10.77 lakh.
With over 76.91 lakh reported cases till date, the United States is the worst-affected country in the world. The US is followed by India, Brazil, Russia and Colombia.
While restrictions have been eased significantly in China, where the novel coronavirus outbreak as first reported in late 2019, new hotspots are now emerging across the world. Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Argentina and Peru are rising rapidly.
Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.
The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 220 countries and territories. Today is the 204th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown. ‘Unlock 5.0’ is underway. Yet, many states have extended the lockdown period.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.