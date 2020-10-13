Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Bihar’s COVID-19 tally rises to 1.96 lakh

Coronavirus in Kerala LIVE updates | Kerala's COVID-19 tally inching towards 3-lakh mark

Kerala reported 5,930 COVID-19 cases yesterday, taking the infection tally to 2.93 lakh, while the death toll climbed to 1,025 with 22 fatalities.

The state had recorded its highest single-day spike on October 10 when it had reported 11,755 cases. The total recoveries so far stand at 1.99 lakh and 94,388 people are presently under treatment, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in a Facebook post.

