Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates | COVID-19 tally rises above 2.54 lakh in Pune, death toll mounts to 5,774

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Today is the 183rd day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown, to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 54,87,580 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 87,882 deaths. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have reported the highest number of cases. However, infections are rising rapidly in states like Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Yet, India’s recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 80.1 percent. 'Unlock 4.0' is underway. Globally, there have been over 3.11 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 9.63 lakh people have died so far. Catch the latest updates here: