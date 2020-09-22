Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Sep 22, 2020 07:17 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates | COVID-19 tally rises above 2.54 lakh in Pune, death toll mounts to 5,774
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Total confirmed COVID-19 cases have risen to 54.8 lakh.
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Today is the 183rd day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown, to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 54,87,580 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 87,882 deaths. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have reported the highest number of cases. However, infections are rising rapidly in states like Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Yet, India’s recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 80.1 percent. 'Unlock 4.0' is underway. Globally, there have been over 3.11 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 9.63 lakh people have died so far. Catch the latest updates here:
Read More
Read Less
Top
highlights
Pune COVID-19 cases cross 2.54 lakh
Chhattisgarh records 1,998 COVID-19 cases
Coronavirus in Mizoram LIVE Updates | 107 new COVID-19 cases reported in Mizoram, taking the total tally to 1,692. The number of active cases is 680 while 1,012 people have been discharged. No death reported in the State till date: Government of Mizoram (ANI)
Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | This high rate of daily recoveries has positioned India as the top country globally with maximum number of recovered cases. This has also pushed the recovery rate to a high of more than 80%.: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | India has recorded very high single day recoveries successively during the last 3 days. More than 90,000 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged from home/facility isolation and hospitals every single day: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
Coronavirus in Bihar LIVE Updates | Six more fatalities push Bihar's COVID-19 death toll to 870
Bihar reported six more COVID-19 fatalities yesterday, pushing the death toll to 870, while the tally rose to 1,69,855 with 1,314 fresh cases, the health department said in a bulletin. (PTI)
Coronavirus in Maharashtra LIVE Updates | Pune COVID-19 cases cross 2.54 lakh; 76 die
The COVID-19 tally in Maharashtra's Pune district rose to 2,54,506 with the addition of 2,338 new cases in the last 24 hours, a health official said yesterday. The overall death toll rose by 76 to 5,774, he said. (PTI)
Coronavirus in Chhattisgarh LIVE Updates | Chhattisgarh records 1,998 COVID-19 cases
With 1,998 new COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths, Chhattisgarh's overall count rose to 88,181 and the toll to 690 yesterday, while a fresh round of lockdown with a slew of curbs has been imposed in worst-hit Raipur district and some other parts of the state, officials told news agency PTI.
Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.
The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 188 countries and territories. Today is the 183rd day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown. ‘Unlock 4’ begins on September 1. Yet, many states have extended the lockdown period.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.