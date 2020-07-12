Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates | Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya and daughter Aradhya test negative for COVID-19

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Today is the 109th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown, to curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. India has so far recorded 8,20,916 cases, which includes 22,123 deaths. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat have reported the highest number of cases. India's recovery rate stands at 62.78 percent.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan have tested positive for COVID-19 and been admitted to a city hospital. Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aradhya have tested negative for the novel coronavirus infection.

Globally, there have been over 1.2 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 5.6 lakh people have died so far.