Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates | Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya and daughter Aradhya test negative for COVID-19
Coronavirus India News highlights: Total confirmed cases in India have risen to 8.20 lakh. India's recovery rate stands at 62.78 percent.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Today is the 109th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown, to curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. India has so far recorded 8,20,916 cases, which includes 22,123 deaths. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat have reported the highest number of cases. India's recovery rate stands at 62.78 percent.
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan have tested positive for COVID-19 and been admitted to a city hospital. Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aradhya have tested negative for the novel coronavirus infection.Globally, there have been over 1.2 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 5.6 lakh people have died so far. Catch the highlights here:
Coronavirus deaths take a long-expected turn for the worse in US
Bengal records biggest single-day jump of 1,344 COVID-19 cases
535 new COVID-19 cases in Assam
Jaya, Aishwarya test negative for COVID-19
Coronavirus in Unites States LIVE Updates | Coronavirus deaths take a long-expected turn for the worse in US
A long-expected upturn in US coronavirus deaths has begun, driven by fatalities in states in the South and West, according to data on the pandemic.
The number of deaths per day from the virus had been falling for months, and even remained down as states like Florida and Texas saw explosions in cases and hospitalisations and reported daily US infections broke records several times in recent days.
Scientists warned it wouldn't last. A coronavirus death, when it occurs, typically comes several weeks after a person is first infected. And experts predicted states that saw increases in cases and hospitalisations would, at some point, see deaths rise too. Now that's happening.
"It's consistently picking up. And it's picking up at the time you'd expect it to," said William Hanage, a Harvard University infectious diseases researcher.
According to an Associated Press analysis of data from Johns Hopkins University, the seven-day rolling average for daily reported deaths in the US has increased from 578 two weeks ago to 664 on July 10 still well below the heights hit in April. (AP)
Coronavirus in the United States LIVE Updates | US President Donald Trump wore a mask during a visit to a military hospital on Saturday, the first time the president has been seen in public with the type of facial covering recommended by health officials as a precaution against spreading or becoming infected by the novel coronavirus.
Trump flew by helicopter to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in suburban Washington to meet wounded servicemembers and health care providers caring for COVID-19 patients.
Coronavirus in West Bengal LIVE Updates | West Bengal records biggest single-day jump of 1,344 COVID-19 cases
West Bengal recorded the highest single-day spike of 1,344 COVID-19 cases yesterday, taking the state's tally to 28,453, while 26 more fatalities pushed the toll to 906, the health department said.
At 16, Kolkata recorded the maximum number of deaths, followed by five in North 24 Parganas, four in Howrah four and one in South 24 Parganas, the health department said in a bulletin.
Out of these, 24 were due to comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental, it said. (PTI)
Coronavirus in West Bengal LIVE Updates | 18-yr-old diabetic COVID patient dies after 3 hospitals refused him admission: Parents
The parents of an 18-year-old man, who was diabetic and tested positive for COVID-19 before his death in a government hospital in Kolkata, yesterday alleged that he succumbed because of negligence as he was refused a bed by three medical facilities.
Even at the Kolkata Medical College and Hospital (KMCH) where Subhrajit Chattopadhyay died on late Friday night, admitted him only after his mother threatened to commit suicide if he was not treated there, the class 12 students father claimed.
When contacted, Director of Health Services Ajoy Chakraborty said that the matter would be definitely looked into. (PTI)
Coronavirus in Maharashtra LIVE Updates | Amitabh Bachchan is stable with mild symptoms and is currently admitted in the isolation unit of the hospital, said Public Relation Officer, Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital, Mumbai. The megastar had yesterday said that he had tested positive for COVID-19. His son and actor Abhishek Bachchan has also tested positive and been admitted to the same hospital. (ANI)
Coronavirus in Rajasthan LIVE Updates | Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has asked officials to expand plasma therapy facilities for COVID-19 patients after getting permission from the ICMR.
After encouraging results of plasma therapy at the SMS Hospital in Jaipur, it should be expanded to other hospitals as well, he said in a review meeting on the COVID-19 situation in the state. (PTI)
Coronavirus in Assam LIVE Updates | Assam govt lists conditions for COVID patients seeking home quarantine
The Assam government would allow non-symptomatic COVID-19 positive patients to go for home quarantine only if they sign an undertaking agreeing to certain conditions, Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said yesterday.
Such patients have to ensure that their neighbours and housing societies have no objection to their home quarantine, there are no elderly persons in the family and they have a private physician to check their health condition every three hours, he said.
Besides, they need to have a pulse oximeter at home and should be able to reach in personal vehicle to a hospital, in case their condition deteriorates, Sarma said in a press conference in Guwahati. (PTI)
Coronavirus in Assam LIVE Updates | 535 new COVID-19 cases in Assam
Two COVID-19 patients have died and 535 new cases were reported in Assam yesterday, taking the tally to 16,071, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
A 40-year-old woman and a 55-year-old man died, but Sarma said these could be added to the total only after the death audit board ascertained whether the "underlying cause of death is COVID-19".
Assam has so far tested 5,37,831 samples so far and the positivity rate is 2.96 percent, with 15,754 per million population being tested, the minister said. (PTI)
Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan have said they have tested positive for COVID-19 and been admitted to a city hospital. The Bachchans, who are at Nanavati Hospital, shared their health update on Twitter.
The complete Bachchan clan, including veteran actor Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aradhya, had undergone swab test for COVID-19. All of them have tested negative.