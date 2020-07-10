Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Jul 10, 2020 07:28 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: UP imposes weekend lockdown; Delhi records 2,187 new COVID-19 cases
Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Total confirmed cases in India have risen to 7.67 lakh. India’s recovery rate now stands at 62.1 percent.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Today is the 108th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown, to curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. India has so far recorded 7,67,296 cases, which includes 21,129 deaths. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat have reported the highest number of cases. However, the recovery rate is rising and now stands at 61.5 percent.Globally, there have been over 1.2 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 5.5 lakh people have died so far. Catch the latest updates here:
Read More
Read Less
Top
highlights
Cases, deaths in India: Latest numbers
Cases, deaths globally: Latest numbers
Coronavirus LIVE updates | Indoor airborne spread of virus possible: WHO
The World Health Organisation (WHO) has acknowledged the possibility that the novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, might be spread in the air under certain conditions — after more than 200 scientists urged the agency to do so.
WHO has long dismissed the possibility that the coronavirus is spread in the air except for certain risky medical procedures, such as when patients are first put on breathing machines.
Read more here
Coronavirus LIVE updates | Bolivian president infected by COVID-19 as virus hits region's elite
Bolivia's interim president and Venezuela's No. 2 leader announced yesterday that they have been infected with COVID-19, just days after Brazil's leader tested positive as the pandemic hits hard at some of Latin America's political elite.
The infections in Venezuela, Brazil and Bolivia, which is seeing a spike in cases, come after Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez tested positive in June and was briefly hospitalized. (Input from AP)
Coronavirus in Delhi LIVE updates | 2,187 new COVID-19 cases in Delhi; death toll mounts to 3,258
Delhi recorded 2,187 new coronavirus cases yesterday, taking the infection tally to over 1.07 lakh, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 3,258, according to a health department bulletin.
Out of these, 82,226 patients have either recovered, been discharged or have migrated out. The number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 21,567. (Input from PTI)
Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh LIVE updates | UP imposes lockdown from tonight till July 13 morning
The Uttar Pradesh government has imposed a lockdown in the state from 10.00 pm today till 5.00 am on July 13, except for essential and some other services.
“The curbs have been imposed in the state to check the spread of COVID-19 and other communicable diseases,” Chief Secretary RK Tiwari said in an order communicated to all district authorities in the state.
The government, however, insisted that it is “not a lockdown”. (Input from PTI)
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | Total confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infections in India stands at 7,67,296. This number includes cases related to foreign nationals, reported active cases, patients who have recovered and the COVID-19 death toll in the country.
While 4,76,378 patients have recovered, 21,129 have died. Total reported active cases in the country stand at 2,69,789. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat are the worst-affected.
While restrictions have been eased significantly in China, where the novel coronavirus outbreak as first reported in late 2019, new hotspots are now emerging across the world.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Chile, Peru, Mexico, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia are rising rapidly.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the world stand at 1.22 crore, according to a Reuters tally. This figure includes COVID-19 patients who have recovered and the overall global death toll which stands at 5.5 lakh.
With over 30.7 lakh reported cases till date, the United States is the worst-affected country in the world. The US is followed by Brazil, India, Russia and the United Kingdom.
Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.
The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 188 countries and territories. Today is the 108th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown. ‘Unlock 2.0’ is underway. However, many states have extended the lockdown period.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.