Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: With 1,202 new COVID-19 cases, Assam’s tally crosses 11,000

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Today is the 103rd day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown, to curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. India has so far recorded 6,48,315 cases, which includes 18,655 deaths. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat have reported the highest number of cases. However, the recovery rate is rising and now stands at 60.8 percent. 'Unlock 2.0', guidelines for which were issued earlier, began last week.

Globally, there have been over 1.1 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 5.2 lakh people have died so far.