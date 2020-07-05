Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Jul 05, 2020 07:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: With 1,202 new COVID-19 cases, Assam’s tally crosses 11,000
Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Total confirmed cases in India have risen to 6.48 lakh. India’s recovery rate stands at 60.8 percent
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Today is the 103rd day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown, to curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. India has so far recorded 6,48,315 cases, which includes 18,655 deaths. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat have reported the highest number of cases. However, the recovery rate is rising and now stands at 60.8 percent. 'Unlock 2.0', guidelines for which were issued earlier, began last week.Globally, there have been over 1.1 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 5.2 lakh people have died so far. Catch the highlights here:
Read More
Read Less
Top
highlights
Cases, deaths in India: Latest numbers
Cases, deaths globally: Latest numbers
Coronavirus LIVE updates | Mexico has topped 30,000 COVID-19 deaths, overtaking France as the country with the fifth-highest death toll since the coronavirus outbreak began.
Officials reported 523 more confirmed COVID-19 deaths yesterday, bringing the nation's total to 30,366 for the pandemic. Mexico's total confirmed infections rose by almost 6,000 to 251,165, about on par with Spain, the eighth highest caseload. (Input from AP)
Coronavirus in Delhi LIVE updates | 2,505 fresh COVID cases in Delhi take tally to over 97,000; death toll crosses 3,000-mark
Delhi recorded 2,505 new COVID-19 cases yesterday, taking the tally in the city to over 97,000, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 3,004, authorities said.
According to the bulletin, 68,256 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far, while the number of active cases stood at 25,940.
As many as 6,20,368 tests have been conducted so far. The number of containment zones in the city stood at 448. (Input from PTI)
Coronavirus in Assam LIVE updates | Assam records 1,202 new COVID-19 cases; tally crosses 11,000-mark
Assam registered 1,202 new COVID-19 cases yesterday, its highest single-day spike in the number of infections so far, taking the tally in the state to over 11,000, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
Of the new cases, 777 were reported from Guwahati city alone.
Of the 11,001 cases, 4,657 are active, 6,327 have recovered, 14 have died and three have migrated out of the state, he said. (Input from PTI)
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | Total confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infections in India stands at 6,48,315. This number includes cases related to foreign nationals, reported active cases, patients who have recovered and the COVID-19 death toll in the country.
While 3,94,226 patients have recovered, 18,655 have died. Total reported active cases in the country stand at 2,35,433. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat are the worst-affected.
While restrictions have been eased significantly in China, where the novel coronavirus outbreak as first reported in late 2019, new hotspots are now emerging across the world.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Chile, Peru, Mexico, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia are rising rapidly.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the world stand at 1.1 crore, according to the Johns Hopkins University CSSE. This figure includes COVID-19 patients who have recovered and the overall global death toll which stands at 5.2 lakh.
With over 26.1 lakh reported cases till date, the United States is the worst-affected country in the world. The US is followed by Brazil, Russia, India and the United Kingdom.
Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.
The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 188 countries and territories. Today is the 103rd day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown. The government released guidelines for ‘Unlock 2.0’ which began last week. However, many states have extended the lockdown period.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.