Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Punjab logs 485 fresh COVID-19 cases; tally at 1,30,640

Coronavirus in Gujarat LIVE Updates | Surat sees 237 new cases, 3 deaths

Surat reported 237 new coronavirus positive cases yesterday, increasing the tally in the district to 34,356, while the death toll rose by three to reach 1,005, an official told news agency PTI. Surat city saw 183 people getting discharged while the number was 74 in the rural parts of the district, he said. "Of the new cases, the city accounted for 168 and the rural areas 69. So far, 23,702 people have been discharged in Surat Municipal Corporation limits, which gives it a recovery rate of 92.30 percent," said the official.