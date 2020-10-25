Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Oct 25, 2020 08:11 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Punjab logs 485 fresh COVID-19 cases; tally at 1,30,640
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates:
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Today is the 216th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown, to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 78,14,682 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,17,956 deaths. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka have reported the highest number of cases. However, infections are rising rapidly in states like Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Yet, India’s recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 89.7 percent. 'Unlock 5.0' is underway. Globally, there have been over 4.25 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 11.48 lakh people have died so far.
Read More
Read Less
Top
highlights
Punjab logs 485 fresh COVID-19 cases; tally at 1,30,640
Delhi records 4,116 COVID-19 cases
Coronavirus in Gujarat LIVE Updates | Surat sees 237 new cases, 3 deaths
Surat reported 237 new coronavirus positive cases yesterday, increasing the tally in the district to 34,356, while the death toll rose by three to reach 1,005, an official told news agency PTI. Surat city saw 183 people getting discharged while the number was 74 in the rural parts of the district, he said. "Of the new cases, the city accounted for 168 and the rural areas 69. So far, 23,702 people have been discharged in Surat Municipal Corporation limits, which gives it a recovery rate of 92.30 percent," said the official.
Coronavirus in Mizoram LIVE Updates | 58 new COVID-19 cases reported in Mizoram, taking the total number of cases to 2,447. The number of active cases is 249 while 2,198 people have been discharged so far. No death reported in the state till date: Government of Mizoram (ANI)
Coronavirus in Punjab LIVE Updates | Punjab logs 485 fresh COVID-19 cases; tally at 1,30,640
Punjab yesterday reported 12 more COVID-19 linked fatalities, taking the death toll to 4,107, while 485 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 1,30,640, according to a medical bulletin. Of the new fatalities, five were reported from Amritsar, two each from Mohali and Patiala and one each from Bathinda, Pathankot and Tarn Taran, the bulletin said. A total of 521 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from infection, taking the total recoveries to 1,22,256. (PTI)
Coronavirus in United States LIVE Updates | Democratic US presidential nominee Joe Biden tested negative for COVID-19 yesterday, his campaign said in a statement. (Reuters)
Coronavirus in Andaman and Nicobar Islands LIVE Updates | 18 new COVID-19 cases and 8 recoveries reported in Andaman and Nicobar Islands in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases rises to 4,225 including 199 active cases, 58 deaths and 3,968 recoveries (ANI)
Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | India's total COVID-19 recoveries have crossed the landmark milestone of 70 lakh. The top 4 states account for more than half of the total recovered cases. About 44% active caseload of the country is contributed by them: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
Coronavirus in West Bengal LIVE Updates | Highest one-day discharge of 3,753 COVID-19 patients takes West Bengal's total number of recoveries to 3,02,340; tally rises to 3,45,574 with 4,148 fresh cases of infection: Health Department (PTI)
Coronavirus in Delhi LIVE Updates | Delhi records 4,116 COVID-19 cases, highest single-day spike in 35 days
Delhi has recorded 4,116 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike in 35 days, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 6,225, according to a Delhi government bulletin. This is the second consecutive day when over 4,000 cases were recorded in the city. On Friday, 4,086 cases were recorded. With the 4,116 fresh infections, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi has climbed to 3,52,520, the bulletin said. (PTI)
Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.
The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 189 countries and territories. Today is the 216th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown. ‘Unlock 5.0’ is underway. Yet, many states have extended the lockdown period.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.