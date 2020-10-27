Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Bihar's COVID-19 tally jumps to 2,12,704 with 513 fresh cases

Coronavirus in France LIVE updates: France sees highest number of COVID-19 patients going into hospital since April

French hospitals registered 1,307 new coronavirus patients on Monday in the highest one-day increase since April 2, which saw 1,607 new patients, as the health system comes under increasing stress from a runaway infection rate. French health ministry data showed that France now has a total of 17,784 coronavirus patients in its hospitals, compared with a record 32,292 on April 14, at the height of the March-May lockdown.

The ministry also reported 26,771 new confirmed coronavirus cases in past 24 hours, from 52,010 on Sunday. The death toll went up by 257, taking the cumulative total since the start of the epidemic to 35,018. (Reuters)