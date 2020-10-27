Live now
Oct 27, 2020 08:18 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Bihar's COVID-19 tally jumps to 2,12,704 with 513 fresh cases
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Total confirmed cases in India have risen to 79 lakh., while COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 90.23 percent.
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Today is the 218th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown, to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 79,09,959 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,19,014 deaths. A total of 71,37,228 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka have reported the highest number of cases. However, infections are rising rapidly in states like Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Yet, India’s recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 90.23 percent. 'Unlock 5.0' is underway. Globally, more than 43 million people have been infected by the coronavirus and 1.15 million have died so far. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for all the latest updates on coronavirus pandemic:
COVID-19 cases in India close to 80 lakh
Coronavirus LIVE Updates | COVID-19 changes heart, raise death risk: Study
A new study may help identify which COVID-19 patients with signs of heart injury are at higher risk for death. Doctors looked at 305 hospitalized patients with elevated levels of troponin, a protein released when the heart has been injured. They reported on Monday in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology that among these patients, the increased risk for death was statistically significant only when changes in the heart's size, shape, structure, and function were seen during an echocardiogram. (Reuters)
Coronavirus in Spain LIVE updates: Spain adds more than 50,000 coronavirus cases over weekend
Spain's cumulative tally of coronavirus cases rose by 52,188 over the weekend, bringing the total to 1,098,320, health ministry data showed on Monday. The overall death toll from the virus jumped by 279 to 35,031, the data showed. Spain entered second state of emergency on Sunday, enabling a night-time quarantine to be enforced across the whole country except the Canary Islands.
WHO finalising advice on de-risking elections during pandemic
"De-risking the process of voting during an election has become an important aspect of our advice to many countries. We are currently finalising more formal advice," he said.
Coronavirus in France LIVE updates: France sees highest number of COVID-19 patients going into hospital since April
French hospitals registered 1,307 new coronavirus patients on Monday in the highest one-day increase since April 2, which saw 1,607 new patients, as the health system comes under increasing stress from a runaway infection rate. French health ministry data showed that France now has a total of 17,784 coronavirus patients in its hospitals, compared with a record 32,292 on April 14, at the height of the March-May lockdown.
The ministry also reported 26,771 new confirmed coronavirus cases in past 24 hours, from 52,010 on Sunday. The death toll went up by 257, taking the cumulative total since the start of the epidemic to 35,018. (Reuters)
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates | Only 7% willing to return to theatres in the next 60 days, finds a survey
Although theatres have been finally allowed to open after seven months of the coronavirus pandemic-induced lockdown, people continue to stay reluctant in going out to watch movies due to the COVID-19 scare, a survey has found.
According to a LocalCircles survey only 7 percent people are willing to go to a theatre in the next 60 days. The survey received 8,274 responses from across the country. Read the full story here..
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Storage issues could leave 3 billion people without COVID-19 vaccine access globally
From factories to syringes, the world’s most promising coronavirus vaccine candidates need non-stop sterile refrigeration to stay potent and safe. But despite enormous strides in equipping developing countries to maintain the vaccine cold chain, nearly 3 billion of its 7.8 billion people live where temperature-controlled storage is insufficient for an immunization campaign to bring COVID-19 under control.
The result: Poor people around the world who were among the hardest hit by the virus pandemic are also likely to be the last to recover from it. The vaccine cold chain hurdle is just the latest disparity of the pandemic weighted against the poor, who more often live and work in crowded conditions that allow the virus to spread, have little access to medical oxygen that is vital to COVID-19 treatment, and whose health systems lack labs, supplies or technicians to carry out large-scale testing. Continue reading..
Coronavirus in Bihar LIVE updates | Bihar's COVID-19 tally jumps to 2,12,704
Bihar reported 513 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 2,12,704, while the death toll mounted to 1,058 with nine more fatalities, a health department bulletin said on Monday. The active cases, however, went below the 10,000-mark for the first time since July, it said.
As per the bulletin, the active cases stood at 9,639 less than five percent of the total coronavirus cases reported in poll-bound Bihar so far.
Coronavirus in Assam LIVE updates | Assam's COVID-19 tally past 2 lakh mark
Assam's COVID-19 tally stands at 2,04,386, while the death toll is at 908. The state reported two deaths and 215 positive cases on Monday, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
Coronavirus in Nagaland LIVE updates: 37 new COVID cases take Nagaland tally to 8,663
The COVID-19 tally of Nagaland went up to 8,663 after 37 new positive cases were detected on Monday, Health and Family Welfare Minister S Pangnyu Phom said. The state also recorded 67 recoveries, taking the number of cured people to 6,720.
"37 positive cases of COVID-19 detected today include Kohima 28, Dimapur 8 and Mon 1. Also, 67 positive patients have recovered Dimapur 31, Kohima 20, Mokokchung 13 and Mon 3," the minister tweeted.
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates | Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 tally rises to 1,77,608 with 1,649 new COVID-19 cases
With 1,649 new COVID-19 cases and 43 more deaths, Chhattisgarh's total infection count rose to 1,77,608 and the toll to 1,861 on Monday, a health official said. Also, the number of people who have recovered from the infection increased to 1,53,654 after 314 people were discharged from various hospitals while 2,487 patients completed their home isolation during the day, he said. The state now has 22,093 active cases, the official informed.