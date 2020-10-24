Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Delhi adds 4,086 COVID-19 cases, tally rises above 3.48 lakh

Coronavirus in United States LIVE Updates | Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said Americans are not learning to live with COVID-19, but learning to die with it as the pandemic has dwarfed anything that the country faced in recent history and is not showing any signs of slowing down.

More than 220,000 Americans have lost their lives, which is more than one-fifth of the total global death, Biden said in a major policy speech on the coronavirus, a day after the final presidential debate he had with the Republican incumbent Donald Trump.

