Oct 24, 2020 07:18 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Delhi adds 4,086 COVID-19 cases, tally rises above 3.48 lakh
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Total confirmed cases have risen above 77 lakh. India’s COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 89.5 percent.
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Today is the 215th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown, to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 77,61,312 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,17,306 deaths. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka have reported the highest number of cases. However, infections are rising rapidly in states like Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Yet, India’s recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 89.5 percent. 'Unlock 5.0' is underway. Globally, there have been over 4.20 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 11.41 lakh people have died so far.
Americans learning to die with coronavirus: Biden
Delhi records 4,086 COVID-19 cases
Coronavirus in United States LIVE Updates | Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said Americans are not learning to live with COVID-19, but learning to die with it as the pandemic has dwarfed anything that the country faced in recent history and is not showing any signs of slowing down.
More than 220,000 Americans have lost their lives, which is more than one-fifth of the total global death, Biden said in a major policy speech on the coronavirus, a day after the final presidential debate he had with the Republican incumbent Donald Trump.
Coronavirus in Sikkim LIVE Updates | The COVID-19 tally of Sikkim rose to 3,770 as 43 more people tested positive for COVID-19, an official said yesterday. Sikkim at present has 242 active COVID-19 cases, while 3,383 patients have recovered from the disease and 82 others have migrated to other states, Director General (DG)-cum-Secretary, Health, Dr Pema T Bhutia said. The state has so far reported 63 fatalities of which six were due to COVID-19 while 57 others had comorbid conditions, he said. (PTI)
Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | 10 states and union territories are contributing 81% of the high number of daily COVID-19 recoveries (nearly 74,000). The top 3 states account for half of the newly discharged patients. These States also have more than 48% of the active caseload of the country: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
Coronavirus in Delhi LIVE Updates | Delhi records 4,086 COVID-19 cases, highest single-day spike in 34 days
Delhi yesterday recorded 4,086 fresh cases of COVID-19, the highest single-day spike here in 34 days, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 6,189. These fresh cases resulted from 58,568 tests conducted the previous day, pushing the infection tally in the city to over 3.48 lakh. Twenty-six more fatalities have been recorded, taking the death toll to 6,189, the bulletin said. The tally of active cases on the day rose to 26,001 from 25,237 the previous day. (PTI)
Coronavirus Vaccine LIVE Updates | AstraZeneca, J&J resuming US tests of COVID-19 vaccines
Two drugmakers announced yesterday the resumption of US testing of their COVID-19 vaccine candidates. Testing of AstraZenecas vaccine candidate had been halted since early September, while Johnson & Johnsons vaccine study was paused at the beginning of last week. Each company had a study volunteer develop a serious health issue, requiring a review of safety data. The two coronavirus vaccines are among several candidates in final-stage testing, the last step before seeking regulatory approval. (AP)
Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.
The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 189 countries and territories. Today is the 215th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown. ‘Unlock 5.0’ is underway. Yet, many states have extended the lockdown period.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.