MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
auto refresh
February 06, 2021 / 09:55 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India logs 11,713 new COVID-19 cases, 95 fresh fatalities

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Nearly 53 lakh people have been so far given their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in India.

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Today is the 318th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 1,08,14,304 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,54,918 deaths. A total of 1,05,10,796 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. There are 1,48,590 active cases in the country as of date, which comprises 1.4 percent of the
total caseload, the data stated. India's recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 97.16 percent. Globally, over 10.5 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 22.96 lakh have died so far. India, along with many countries, has granted emergency use authorization for COVID-19 vaccines and has started the process of vaccinating healthcare workers and high-risk groups. India's regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for two vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin. Nearly 53 lakh people have been s0 far given their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in India.
  • February 06, 2021 / 09:54 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | JUST IN: Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in India have risen to 1,08,14,304, according to the latest update from the Union Health Ministry. This number includes cases involving foreign nationals, patients who have recovered and the death toll.

  • February 06, 2021 / 09:53 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | JUST IN: As many as 1,05,10,796 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged so far, the Union Health Ministry has said in its latest update.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • February 06, 2021 / 09:52 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | JUST IN: The reported active COVID-19 cases in India stand at 1,48,590, according to the Union Health Ministry.

  • February 06, 2021 / 09:51 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | JUST IN: The death toll in India due to the novel coronavirus pandemic has risen to 1,54,918, the Union Health Ministry has said.

  • February 06, 2021 / 09:43 AM IST

    Coronavirus Vaccine LIVE Updates | White House says it is working to speed early production of J&J COVID-19 vaccine

    The Biden administration is exploring every option for increasing manufacturing of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine, which is under regulatory review, and said yesterday that currently expected levels of early doses were less than hoped. The White House has invoked the Defense Production Act to help Pfizer Inc ramp up COVID-19 vaccine production and that "every option" was on the table to produce more Johnson & Johnson vaccine should it be authorized. It will also use the wartime powers to increase at-home COVID-19 tests, and make more surgical gloves in the United States, officials said at the media briefing. (Reuters)

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • February 06, 2021 / 09:30 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 20,06,72,589 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to February 5 with 7,40,794 samples being tested on Friday.

  • February 06, 2021 / 09:11 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | Over 90,000 samples archived so far in 17 national COVID-19 bio-repositories: Govt

    A total of 90,361 samples of serum, nasopharyngeal swab, plasma and peripheral blood mononuclear cells have been archived so far across the 17 national COVID-19 bio-repositories, Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan said yesterday. In a written response to a question in the Lok Sabha, Vardhan said these samples are being used to develop validated diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccines for COVID-19 prevention, control and treatment. (PTI)

  • February 06, 2021 / 08:38 AM IST

    Coronavirus in New Zealand LIVE Updates | New Zealand investigates new COVID-19 case linked to quarantine facility

    New Zealand health authorities today said that they were investigating a new community coronavirus infection, the fourth in two weeks among people who completed mandatory isolation at an Auckland quarantine facility for returned overseas travellers. The new case was diagnosed in a person self-isolating at home in Hamilton, a city in the North Island of New Zealand, who was released from a two-week hotel quarantine on January 30 after testing negative twice for the virus. (Reuters)

  • February 06, 2021 / 08:23 AM IST

    Coronavirus in United States LIVE Updates | Biden administration to survey schools on COVID-19 impact

    The Biden administration will soon begin collecting data from thousands of US schools to find out how they have been affected by the pandemic, including how many have returned to in-person instruction, officials said yesterday. Led by the Education Department, the effort will collect monthly data from 7,000 schools on a range of topics related to COVID-19. It's the first federal effort to gather data on the pandemic's impact on education. US President Joe Biden called for the data in a January 21 executive order on school reopening. The Trump administration declined to collect data on the subject, saying it wasn't the role of the federal government to do so. (AP)

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • February 06, 2021 / 08:04 AM IST

    Coronavirus Vaccine LIVE Updates | At least 16,675 health workers in Assam received the shots of COVID-19 vaccine yesterday, taking the total number of people inoculated so far to 77,264, according to a bulletin issued by the National Health Mission. 'Covishield' vaccine was given to 15,360 beneficiaries at 289 session sites, while 1,315 received 'Covaxin' shots at 29 sites. Two cases of adverse event following immunisation (AEFI) were reported from Kokrajhar and Barpeta districts, it said. (PTI)

  • February 06, 2021 / 07:48 AM IST

    Coronavirus Vaccine LIVE Updates | Just two days before pharma major Pfizer announced withdrawal of its application for emergency use authorisation of its COVID-19 vaccine in India, an expert panel of the country's drugs regulatory authority had recommended against granting such approval to the firm at this stage, according to officials. Pfizer has said that it has decided to withdraw its application for emergency use authorisation of its COVID-19 vaccine in India. (PTI)

Load more

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.