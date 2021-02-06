Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Mumbai's COVID-19 tally zooms to 3.11 lakh with 415 new cases; 4 more die

Coronavirus in United States LIVE Updates | Biden administration to survey schools on COVID-19 impact
The Biden administration will soon begin collecting data from thousands of US schools to find out how they have been affected by the pandemic, including how many have returned to in-person instruction, officials said yesterday. Led by the Education Department, the effort will collect monthly data from 7,000 schools on a range of topics related to COVID-19. It's the first federal effort to gather data on the pandemic's impact on education. US President Joe Biden called for the data in a January 21 executive order on school reopening. The Trump administration declined to collect data on the subject, saying it wasn't the role of the federal government to do so. (AP)