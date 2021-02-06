Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Mumbai's COVID-19 tally zooms to 3.11 lakh with 415 new cases; 4 more die

February 06, 2021 / 08:23 AM IST

total caseload, the data stated. India's recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 97.16 percent. Globally, over 10.5 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 22.96 lakh have died so far. India, along with many countries, has granted emergency use authorization for COVID-19 vaccines and has started the process of vaccinating healthcare workers and high-risk groups. India's regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for two vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin. Nearly 53 lakh people have been s0 far given their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in India.

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Today is the 318th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 1,08,02,591 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,54,823 deaths. A total of 1,04,96,308 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. There are 1,51,460 active cases in the country as of date, which comprises 1.4 percent of the