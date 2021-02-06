MARKET NEWS

February 06, 2021 / 08:23 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Mumbai's COVID-19 tally zooms to 3.11 lakh with 415 new cases; 4 more die

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Nearly 53 lakh people have been so far given their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in India.

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Today is the 318th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 1,08,02,591 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,54,823 deaths. A total of 1,04,96,308 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. There are 1,51,460 active cases in the country as of date, which comprises 1.4 percent of the
total caseload, the data stated. India's recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 97.16 percent. Globally, over 10.5 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 22.96 lakh have died so far. India, along with many countries, has granted emergency use authorization for COVID-19 vaccines and has started the process of vaccinating healthcare workers and high-risk groups. India's regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for two vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin. Nearly 53 lakh people have been s0 far given their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in India.
  • February 06, 2021 / 08:23 AM IST

    Coronavirus in United States LIVE Updates | Biden administration to survey schools on COVID-19 impact

    The Biden administration will soon begin collecting data from thousands of US schools to find out how they have been affected by the pandemic, including how many have returned to in-person instruction, officials said yesterday. Led by the Education Department, the effort will collect monthly data from 7,000 schools on a range of topics related to COVID-19. It's the first federal effort to gather data on the pandemic's impact on education. US President Joe Biden called for the data in a January 21 executive order on school reopening. The Trump administration declined to collect data on the subject, saying it wasn't the role of the federal government to do so. (AP)

  • February 06, 2021 / 08:04 AM IST

    Coronavirus Vaccine LIVE Updates | At least 16,675 health workers in Assam received the shots of COVID-19 vaccine yesterday, taking the total number of people inoculated so far to 77,264, according to a bulletin issued by the National Health Mission. 'Covishield' vaccine was given to 15,360 beneficiaries at 289 session sites, while 1,315 received 'Covaxin' shots at 29 sites. Two cases of adverse event following immunisation (AEFI) were reported from Kokrajhar and Barpeta districts, it said. (PTI)

  • February 06, 2021 / 07:48 AM IST

    Coronavirus Vaccine LIVE Updates | Just two days before pharma major Pfizer announced withdrawal of its application for emergency use authorisation of its COVID-19 vaccine in India, an expert panel of the country's drugs regulatory authority had recommended against granting such approval to the firm at this stage, according to officials. Pfizer has said that it has decided to withdraw its application for emergency use authorisation of its COVID-19 vaccine in India. (PTI)

  • February 06, 2021 / 07:14 AM IST

    Coronavirus in Maharashtra LIVE Updates | Mumbai records 415 new COVID-19 cases; 302 recoveries

    With the addition of 415 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday, the tally of infections in Mumbai has reached 3,11,012, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said. Apart from this, the toll in the city rose to 11,382, after four more patients died of the infection, the official said. According to the official data, 302 patients were discharged from various treatment facilities, taking the count of recoveries to 2,93,118. The city is now left with 5,597 active cases, the official said, adding that the doubling rate has improved to 550 days. (PTI)

  • February 06, 2021 / 07:11 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | India witnessing sustained decline in number of COVI-19 cases: Govt

    A total of 1,07,77,284 COVID-19 cases have been reported in India till February 3, the second highest in absolute numbers after the US, the government told Lok Sabha yesterday, underlining that the country is witnessing a sustained decline in the number of infections reported daily since the reported peak in mid-September 2020. "Although high in absolute terms, India has managed to restrict the morbidity to 7,801 cases per million population, which is far lower than other similarly affected countries," Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey said in a written reply. (PTI)

  • February 06, 2021 / 07:09 AM IST

    Coronavirus in United States LIVE Updates | COVID-19 variants add more variables to playing in pandemic

    Playing college sports during the pandemic has potentially become more problematic as more contagious variants of the coronavirus start to show up across the US, including one that prompted the University of Michigan to shut down its athletics department for two weeks. It was not clear this week how many athletic departments are testing for the mutations, either. A number of schools that responded to The Associated Press said they were, but others are not as the basketball season creeps toward tournament time and dozens of schools ramp up spring football plans. The Wolverines put all their programs on pause January 23 after the variant was linked to several people within the athletic department.

  • February 06, 2021 / 07:07 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.

    The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 191 countries and territories. Today is the 318th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

