May 01, 2021 / 08:47 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: 18 COVID-19 patients die in Gujarat’s Bharuch hospital fire

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: As many as 15.49 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in India so far

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: India is witnessing a second wave of COVID-19 cases. The country has been reporting more than three lakh new daily infections, caused by the novel coronavirus, for several days. Over 1.87 crore COVID-19 cases have been reported in the country so far since the pandemic started in early 2020. The total death toll stood at 2.08 lakh on April 30.
While 1.53 crore patients have recovered, 31.70 lakh cases remain active across the country. Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state, followed by Kerala, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. As many as 15.49 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in India as of April 30. Earlier, priority was given to healthcare and frontline workers for inoculation. Then, senior citizens and people above the age of 45 with or without comorbidities were made eligible to get vaccinated. All adults will be able to get the vaccine starting from May 1. Registration on the CoWIN application for the third phase of vaccination started on April 28. There have been 15.06 crore confirmed COVID-19 cases across the world so far. Of these, 33.06 lakh have died.
  • May 01, 2021 / 08:47 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Odisha will rollout COVID-19 vaccination for all above 18 years only in Bhubaneswar from May 3. There will be no vaccination drive over the weekend amid shutdown across the state.

    Odisha received 1.5 lakh Covaxin doses last night for third phase vaccination.

  • May 01, 2021 / 08:44 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Amid COVID-19 second wave, US to restrict travel from India starting May 4

    The United States will restrict travel from India starting May 4, the White House said yesterday, citing a devastating rise in COVID-19 cases in the country and the emergence of potentially dangerous variants of the coronavirus.

    US President Joe Biden signed a proclamation barring entry to most foreigners who have been in India in the past 14 days, with exceptions for legal permanent residents, spouses and close family members of US citizens, and some others. He cited the spread of the virus and its variants.

    Read more here

  • May 01, 2021 / 08:35 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | 18 COVID-19 patients die in Gujarat’s Bharuch hospital fire

    At least 18 COVID-19 patients died after a fire broke out at a hospital in Gujarat's Bharuch in the early hours today.

    There were around 50 other patients at the Welfare Hospital when the fire broke out in the COVID-19 ward at 1.00 am. They were rescued by locals and fire fighters, an official said. (Input from PTI)

  • May 01, 2021 / 08:31 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE updates | Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in India stand at 1.87 crore. This number includes cases related to foreign nationals, reported active cases, patients who have recovered and the COVID-19 death toll in the country.

    While 1.53 crore patients have recovered, 2.08 lakh have died. Total active cases in the country stand at 31.70 lakh.

  • May 01, 2021 / 08:30 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the world stand at 15.49 crore, according to the Reuters tracker. This figure includes COVID-19 patients who have recovered and the overall global death toll which stands at more than 33.06 lakh.

    With over 3.23 crore reported cases so far, the United States is the worst-affected country in the world. The US is followed by India, Brazil, France and Russia.

  • May 01, 2021 / 08:29 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic, its socio-economic impact and the massive vaccination drive across the world.

    The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 220 countries and territories. India is currently witnessing a second wave of COVID-19 infections.

