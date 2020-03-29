Coronavirus News India LIVE Updates: COVID-19 patient dies in Ahmedabad; 5 new cases reported in MP

The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic has spread across 190 countries. Today is the fifth day of the 21-day nationwide lockdown. The total number of reported active COVID-19 cases in India is 819. The Union Health Ministry has said that 80 people have recovered so far, but 19 have died.

Globally, there have been over 6.6 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 30,800 people have died so far. The US now has the highest number of cases, followed by Italy. Cases continue to surge in Europe. The outbreak is having a major impact on global economy and the stock market.