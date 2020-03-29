Live now
Mar 29, 2020 10:17 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Coronavirus News India LIVE Updates: COVID-19 patient dies in Ahmedabad; 5 new cases reported in MP
Live updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact
The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic has spread across 190 countries. Today is the fifth day of the 21-day nationwide lockdown. The total number of reported active COVID-19 cases in India is 819. The Union Health Ministry has said that 80 people have recovered so far, but 19 have died.Globally, there have been over 6.6 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 30,800 people have died so far. The US now has the highest number of cases, followed by Italy. Cases continue to surge in Europe. The outbreak is having a major impact on global economy and the stock market. Catch the latest updates here:
LIVE Updates: Novel coronavirus pandemic (March 29)
Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh LIVE Updates | 5 new cases in MP; state tally rises to 39
The number of COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh rose to 39 on today morning with five more persons testing positive for coronavirus, officials said.
The five new patients include a 17-year-girl from Ujjain and four men — aged 21, 38, 40 and 48 all residents of Indore, a bulletin issued by the Government Mahatma Gandhi Medical College said. (Input from PTI)
Coronavirus in Europe LIVE Updates | Reported cases in European countries
> Italy: 92,472 cases (includes recoveries and deaths)
> Spain: 73,235 cases
> Germany: 57,965 cases
> France: 38,105 cases
> Switzerland: 14,076 cases
(Data: Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, as of 10.00 am IST on March 29)
Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | 275 Indians, evacuated from Iran, reach Jodhpur
A batch of 275 Indians evacuated from coronavirus-hit Iran arrived at the Jodhpur airport today, an official was quoted as saying by PTI.
He said a preliminary screening of the passengers was conducted at the airport and thereafter, they were shifted to the Army Wellness Facility set up at the Jodhpur Military Station.
Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rohit Kumar Singh said of the 275 passengers, there were 133 women and 142 men, including two infants and four children.
Coronavirus in Gujarat LIVE Updates | COVID-19 patient dies in Ahmedabad; Gujarat toll reaches 5
A 45-year-old COVID-19 patient died in Ahmedabad, Gujarat today morning, taking the total number of deaths due to coronavirus in the state to five, PTI has quoted the health department as saying.
The man was also suffering from diabetes, it said. With this, the number of deaths due to coronavirus in Ahmedabad has gone up to three. Till yesterday evening, the number of coronavirus cases in the state stood at 55.
Coronavirus in US LIVE Updates | New York Knicks owner Jim Dolan tests positive for coronavirus
The owner of NBA team New York Knicks, Jim Dolan, has tested positive for coronavirus, the Knicks said in a twitter post.
Dolan has been in self-isolation and is experiencing little to no symptoms and he continues to oversee business operations, Knicks added. (Input from Reuters)
Coronavirus in Spain LIVE Updates | Spanish PM announces stricter lockdown measures to tackle pandemic
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez yesterday announced stricter lockdown measures that will force all non-essential workers to stay at home for the next two weeks, as the government reported 832 new coronavirus deaths overnight.
The latest moves to combat the virus in Spain, the second-worst affected country in Europe after Italy, will be approved at a Cabinet meeting today and will last from March 30 until April 9. (Input from Reuters)
Coronavirus in China LIVE Updates | China reports 45 new cases, five deaths
China has reported 45 new coronavirus cases including one locally transmitted case while the death toll due to COVID-19 reached 3,300 with five new fatalities, health officials said today.
The new domestically transmitted case was reported in Henan province on Saturday, the country's National Health Commission said. The five new fatalities were all reported from the epicentre Hubei province, taking the death toll to 3,300, it said. (Input from PTI)
Coronavirus in France LIVE Updates | Coronavirus deaths keep climbing in France
French health authorities reported 319 new deaths from the coronavirus yesterday, up 16 percent on the previous day and taking the total to 2,314, as the government scrambled to increase the number of intensive care beds nationwide.
The daily government tally only accounts for those dying in hospital but authorities say they will be able to compile data on deaths in retirement homes from next week, which is likely to result in a big increase in registered fatalities. (Input from Reuters)
Coronavirus in Italy LIVE Updates | The death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic has crossed 10,000 in Italy, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.
Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | Latest ‘Mann ki Baat’ to focus on coronavirus: PM Modi
The latest episode of Mann ki Baat to be aired today morning at 11.00 am will focus on the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said.
"Tune in tomorrow at 11 (AM). Tomorrow's episode will be focused on the situation prevailing due to COVID-19," PM Modi had tweeted yesterday.
The ‘Mann ki Baat’ radio programme is aired on the last Sunday of every month, in which the prime minister speaks on the latest issues.