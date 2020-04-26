App
Apr 26, 2020 08:52 AM IST

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Confirmed COVID-19 cases rise to 26,496; death toll at 824

Live updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact. Total confirmed cases in India have risen to 26,496

The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic has spread across 185 countries and territories. Today is the thirty-third day of India’s nationwide lockdown, which has been extended till May 3. Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India stand at 26,496. The death toll from the outbreak in India is at 824. Maharashtra, Gujarat and Delhi have reported the highest number of cases.

Globally, there have been over 28.9 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least two lakh people have died so far. The United States, Spain, Italy, France, Germany and the UK are the most-affected countries. The outbreak continues to have a major impact on the global economy. Catch the latest updates here:

highlights

  • April 26, 2020 08:52 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | JUST IN: As many as 5,804 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged so far, the Union Health Ministry has said in its latest update.

  • April 26, 2020 08:51 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | JUST IN: The reported active COVID-19 cases in India now stand at 19,868, according to the Union Health Ministry.

  • April 26, 2020 08:50 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | JUST IN: The death toll in India due to the novel coronavirus pandemic has risen to 824, the Union Health Ministry has said.

  • April 26, 2020 08:49 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | JUST IN: Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in India have risen to 26,496, according to the latest update from the Union Health Ministry. This number includes cases involving foreign nationals, patients who have recovered and the death toll.

  • April 26, 2020 08:28 AM IST

    Coronavirus in Canada LIVE Updates | Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said plans underway to restart the economies of Canadian provinces do not depend on presuming people who become infected with coronavirus develop immunity to it.

  • April 26, 2020 08:10 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Countries with the highest confirmed cases

    > United States: 9,38,072 confirmed cases (includes recoveries and deaths)
    > Spain: 2,23,759 cases
    > Italy: 1,95,351 cases
    > France: 1,61,644 cases
    > Germany: 1,56,513 cases
    > United Kingdom: 1,49,569 cases
    > Turkey: 1,07,773 cases
    > Iran: 89,328 cases
    > China: 83,908 cases
    > Russia: 74,588 cases

    (Source: Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center, as of 8.10 am IST on April 26)

  • April 26, 2020 07:36 AM IST

    Coronavirus pandemic LIVE Updates | The World Health Organization (WHO) said there is currently "no evidence" that people who have recovered from COVID-19 and have antibodies are protected from a second coronavirus infection.

  • April 26, 2020 07:17 AM IST

    PM Modi’s ‘Mann ki Baat’ today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the nation through the monthly ‘Mann ki Baat’ radio broadcast today at 11.00 am. He is expected to speak on the lockdown situation.

  • April 26, 2020 07:12 AM IST

    Coronavirus in US LIVE Updates | US records 2,494 more deaths in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins

    The United States has recorded 2,494 more coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, according to figures reported last night by Johns Hopkins University.

    The country now has an overall death toll of 53,511, with 936,293 confirmed infections.

    The toll of 2,494 was a jump from Friday, when the US recorded the lowest number of virus deaths — 1,258 — in nearly three weeks. (Input from AFP)

  • April 26, 2020 07:06 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 have reached 28.9 lakh globally, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center. This figure includes patients who have recovered and the overall death toll of 2 lakh.

    With 9.3 lakh cases reported so far, the United States is the worst-affected country. The US is followed by Spain, Italy, France, Germany and the United Kingdom. While China, where the outbreak was first reported in late 2019, has started easing restrictions due to fall in the number of cases being reported, new hotspots are emerging in places like Turkey, Mexico and Brazil.

