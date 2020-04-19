Live now
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Death toll in India crosses 500; China declares Wuhan low-risk area
Live updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact. Total confirmed cases in India have risen to 15,707
The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic has spread across 185 countries and territories. Today is the twenty-sixth day of India’s nationwide lockdown, which has been extended till May 3. Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India stand at 15,707. The death toll from the outbreak in India is at 507. Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu have reported the highest number of cases.Globally, there have been over 23.17 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 1.59 lakh people have died so far. The United States has the highest number of confirmed cases, followed by Spain, Italy, France, Germany and the United Kingdom. The outbreak continues to have a major impact on the global economy. Catch the latest updates here:
China declares Wuhan low-risk area
2,231 COVID-19 patients cured, discharged so far: Health Ministry
12,969 reported active cases in India: Health Ministry
COVID-19 death toll in India rises to 507
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India rise to 15,707
Countries with the highest confirmed cases: Latest numbers
Cases in Delhi climb to 1,893, death toll 43
Cases, deaths in India: Latest updates
Cases, deaths globally: Latest numbers
Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh LIVE Updates | Cop, woman die of COVID-19 in Indore; district toll 49
A 41-year-old police inspector and a 70-year-old woman succumbed to coronavirus in Indore, taking the death toll in the Madhya Pradesh district to 49. This is the first case of a police officer dying of COVID-19 in the state.
The district, one of the worst affected by coronavirus in the country, has so far reported 890 COVID-19 cases, according to official figures. According to an analysis, the death rate due to coronavirus in Indore is 5.5 percent, much higher than that at the national level since the last several days. (Input from PTI)
Coronavirus in Chhattisgarh LIVE Updates | State Health Minister has said that Chhattisgarh will buy 75,000 COVID-19 rapid testing kits from a South Korean firm.
Coronavirus in Pakistan LIVE Updates | Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan have risen to 7,918. These include patients who have recovered and the death toll. While Pakistan has so far reported 148 deaths due to COVID-19, 1,832 patients have recovered.
With over 3,600 reported cases, Punjab province there is the worst-affected. Sindh province has recorded over 2,350 cases so far.
Security for healthcare workers (Image: News18 Creative)
Coronavirus in China LIVE Updates | China declares Wuhan low-risk area
China has classified coronavirus epicentre Wuhan as a low-risk area, days after it revised the city's death toll by 50 percent, even as 16 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the country, health officials said today.
According to the risk criteria defined in a guideline issued by China's State Council, cities, counties and districts with no newly confirmed cases in the last 14 days are categorised as low-risk areas. (Input from PTI)
Coronavirus in South Korea LIVE Updates | South Korea reports single-digit rise in infections
South Korea today reported eight more cases of the novel coronavirus, the first time a daily increase has dropped to a single digit in about two months.
The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the additional figures took the country's total to 10,661 with 234 deaths.
It said 8,042 people have recovered and been released from quarantine and 12,243 others were undergoing tests to determine whether they contracted the virus. (Input from AP)
Coronavirus outbreak in India LIVE updates | JUST IN: As many as 2,231 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged so far, the Union Health Ministry has said in its latest update.
Coronavirus outbreak in India LIVE updates | JUST IN: The reported active COVID-19 cases in India stand at 12,969, according to the Union Health Ministry.
Coronavirus outbreak in India LIVE updates | JUST IN: The death toll in India due to the novel coronavirus pandemic has risen to 507, the Union Health Ministry has said.