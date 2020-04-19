Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Death toll in India crosses 500; China declares Wuhan low-risk area

The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic has spread across 185 countries and territories. Today is the twenty-sixth day of India’s nationwide lockdown, which has been extended till May 3. Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India stand at 15,707. The death toll from the outbreak in India is at 507. Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu have reported the highest number of cases.

Globally, there have been over 23.17 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 1.59 lakh people have died so far. The United States has the highest number of confirmed cases, followed by Spain, Italy, France, Germany and the United Kingdom. The outbreak continues to have a major impact on the global economy.