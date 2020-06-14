Live now
Jun 14, 2020
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Assam's COVID-19 tally reaches 3,900
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Total confirmed cases in India have risen to 3,08,993
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Today is the eighty-second day of India’s nationwide lockdown, meant to curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. A number of activities are being allowed to resume in a phased manner over this month as part of 'Unlock 1.0'. Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India stand at 3,08,993. The death toll from the outbreak in India is at 8,884. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat have reported the highest number of cases.Globally, there have been over 77.6 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 4.2 lakh people have died so far. The United States, Brazil, Russia, India and the United Kingdom are the most-affected countries.
Brazil's health ministry has said that the country has recorded a total of 41,828 deaths during the coronavirus pandemic, meaning it has surpassed the United Kingdom and now has the second highest total in the world, according to tallies by Johns Hopkins University CSSE.
Brazilian officials on June 12 reported 909 deaths over the previous 24 hours. It is the hardest-hit nation in Latin America, with more than 8.2 lakh confirmed cases. (Input from AP)
Assam's COVID-19 tally reached 3,900 with 207 new cases yesterday, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
Of the total 3,900 positive cases in the state, eight persons have died so far, including four this week.
The number of active cases is 2,084, while 1,805 have been cured and three persons have migrated, the minister said.
Among the 207 cases detected on Saturday, 182 were reported late in the night and 25 others during the day, he said. (Input from PTI)
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | Total confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infections in India stands at 3,08,993. This number includes cases related to foreign nationals, reported active cases, patients who have recovered and the COVID-19 death toll in the country.
While 1,54,330 patients have recovered, 8,884 have died. Total reported active cases in the country stand at 1,45,779. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat are the worst-affected.
While restrictions have been eased significantly in China, where the novel coronavirus outbreak as first reported in late 2019, new hotspots are now emerging across the world. Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Chile, Peru, Mexico and Saudi Arabia are rising rapidly.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the world stand at 77.6 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University CSSE. This figure includes COVID-19 patients who have recovered and the overall global death toll which stands at 4.2 lakh.
With over 20 lakh reported cases till date, the United States is the worst-affected country in the world. The US is followed by Brazil, Russia, the United Kingdom and India.
The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 188 countries and territories. Today is the eighty-second day of India’s nationwide lockdown, which has now been extended till June 30. A number of activities are being allowed to resume in a phased manner over this month under the ‘Unlock 1.0’ plan.
