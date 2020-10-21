Live now
Oct 21, 2020 08:21 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Bengal’s COVID-19 tally rises to 3.29 lakh
Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Total confirmed cases have risen to 75.9 lakh. India’s COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 88.6 percent.
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Today is the 212th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown, to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 75,97,063 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,15,197 deaths. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka have reported the highest number of cases. However, infections are rising rapidly in states like Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Yet, India’s recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 88.6 percent. 'Unlock 5.0' is underway. Globally, there have been over 4.06 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 11.20 lakh people have died so far.
Cases, deaths in India: Latest numbers
Cases, deaths globally: Latest numbers
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | COVID-19 re-infection likely if antibodies reduce within 5 months of recovery: ICMR
Coronavirus re-infection is likely if the antibodies reduce in patients within five months of recovery, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)’s Director-General Dr Balram Bhargava said yesterday.
At a health ministry briefing, he said people should continue to wear face masks and follow coronavirus protocols to contain the spread of COVID-19 in India.
Coronavirus impact | The novel coronavirus has impacted people’s lives and livelihoods. The pandemic has toppled economic and labour market resulting in many to lose their jobs causing difficulties for daily survival. The hunger crises instigated by the pandemic has forced millions of Indian children into child labour.
More than 10 million children between the ages of 5 to 14 are working in farms and factories amid the situation exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.
Coronavirus in Mumbai LIVE updates | Mumbai records 1,090 new cases, lowest this month
Mumbai reported 1,090 new COVID-19 cases yesterday, taking the tally of cases to 2.44 lakh, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.
The death toll in the city due to COVID-19 reached 9,821 with 45 fresh fatalities. Mumbai has 18,444 active COVID-19 cases at present, the BMC said. Yesterday’s spike in the cases was lowest so far this month, data showed.
Coronavirus LIVE updates | AstraZeneca US COVID-19 vaccine trial may resume as soon as this week
AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine trial in the United States is expected to resume as early as this week after the US Food and Drug Administration completed its review of a serious illness, sources told Reuters.
The company’s large, late-stage US trial has been on hold since September 6, after a participant in the company's UK trial fell ill with what was suspected to be a rare spinal inflammatory disorder called transverse myelitis.
Coronavirus in West Bengal LIVE updates | Bengal reports record 4,029 new COVID-19 cases in one day
The COVID-19 tally in West Bengal mounted to 3.29 lakh yesterday after the state reported a record spike of 4,029 new cases, the health department said in a bulletin. The death toll rose to 6,180 as 61 more people succumbed to the disease.
Bengal currently has 35,170 active cases, while 2.87 lakh patients have recovered from the disease. The state’s recovery rate now stands at 87.43 percent. (Input from PTI)
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | Total confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infections in India stands at 75,97,063. This number includes cases related to foreign nationals, reported active cases, patients who have recovered and the COVID-19 death toll in the country.
While 67,33,328 patients have recovered, 1,15,197 have died. Total reported active cases in the country stand at 7,48,538. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka are the worst-affected.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the world stand at 4.06 crore, according to the Reuters tracker. This figure includes COVID-19 patients who have recovered and the overall global death toll which stands at 11.20 lakh.
With over 82.45 lakh reported cases till date, the United States is the worst-affected country in the world. The US is followed by India, Brazil, Russia and Colombia.
While restrictions have been eased significantly in China, where the novel coronavirus outbreak as first reported in late 2019, new hotspots are now emerging across the world. Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Argentina and Peru are rising rapidly.
Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.
The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 220 countries and territories. Today is the 212th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown. ‘Unlock 5.0’ is underway. Yet, many states have extended the lockdown period.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.