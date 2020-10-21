Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Bengal’s COVID-19 tally rises to 3.29 lakh

Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | COVID-19 re-infection likely if antibodies reduce within 5 months of recovery: ICMR

Coronavirus re-infection is likely if the antibodies reduce in patients within five months of recovery, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)’s Director-General Dr Balram Bhargava said yesterday.

At a health ministry briefing, he said people should continue to wear face masks and follow coronavirus protocols to contain the spread of COVID-19 in India.

