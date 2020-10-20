Live now
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Bihar's COVID-19 death toll crosses 1,000; recovery rate at 94%
Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Total confirmed cases have risen to 75.5 lakh. India’s COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 88.26 percent.
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Today is the 211th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown, to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 75,50,273 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,14,610 deaths. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka have reported the highest number of cases. However, infections are rising rapidly in states like Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Yet, India’s recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 88.26 percent. 'Unlock 5.0' is underway. Globally, there have been over 4 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 11.13 lakh people have died so far.
Cases, deaths in India: Latest numbers
Cases, deaths globally: Latest numbers
Coronavirus in Bihar LIVE updates | Bihar's COVID-19 death toll crosses 1,000; recovery rate at 94 percent
Bihar's COVID-19 death toll crossed the 1,000-mark yesterday as seven more patients succumbed to the disease, while 912 fresh infections pushed the state's caseload to 2.05 lakh, a health bulletin said.
As many as 1,195 more people were cured of the disease yesterday, taking the recovery rate among the patients in the state to 94.47 percent, it said. (Input from PTI)
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | Total confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infections in India stands at 75,50,273. This number includes cases related to foreign nationals, reported active cases, patients who have recovered and the COVID-19 death toll in the country.
While 66,63,608 patients have recovered, 1,14,610 have died. Total reported active cases in the country stand at 7,72,055. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka are the worst-affected.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the world stand at 4 crore, according to the Reuters tracker. This figure includes COVID-19 patients who have recovered and the overall global death toll which stands at 11.13 lakh.
With over 81.82 lakh reported cases till date, the United States is the worst-affected country in the world. The US is followed by India, Brazil, Russia and Colombia.
While restrictions have been eased significantly in China, where the novel coronavirus outbreak as first reported in late 2019, new hotspots are now emerging across the world. Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Argentina and Peru are rising rapidly.
Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.
The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 220 countries and territories. Today is the 211th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown. ‘Unlock 5.0’ is underway. Yet, many states have extended the lockdown period.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.