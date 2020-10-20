Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Bihar's COVID-19 death toll crosses 1,000; recovery rate at 94%

Coronavirus in Bihar LIVE updates | Bihar's COVID-19 death toll crosses 1,000; recovery rate at 94 percent

Bihar's COVID-19 death toll crossed the 1,000-mark yesterday as seven more patients succumbed to the disease, while 912 fresh infections pushed the state's caseload to 2.05 lakh, a health bulletin said.

As many as 1,195 more people were cured of the disease yesterday, taking the recovery rate among the patients in the state to 94.47 percent, it said. (Input from PTI)