Coronavirus Omicron variant LIVE updates: Meghalaya reports no COVID-19 death for first time in month; Bengal sees 18 fresh fatalities

February 17, 2022 / 08:21 AM IST

trend in the nationwide case trajectory. In a letter sent to chief secretaries and chief administrators of all states and UTs on Tuesday, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said the coronavirus pandemic in India is showing a sustained declining trend since January 21. In earlier months, in view of the high case trajectory, certain states had imposed additional restrictions at their borders and at airports, he said. While effectively managing the public health challenge of COVID-19, it is equally important that movement of people and economic activities should not be hampered by additional restrictions imposed at state-level points of entries, Bhushan said in the letter. India has recorded 30,615 new COVID-19 cases in the 24-hour period, according to the data released by the Centre on February 16. With this, the tally of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country has reached 4,27,23,558.

