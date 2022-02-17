English
    February 17, 2022 / 08:21 AM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron variant LIVE updates: Meghalaya reports no COVID-19 death for first time in month; Bengal sees 18 fresh fatalities

    Coronavirus Omicron variant LIVE updates: As the COVID-19 cases are showing a sustained downward trend across the country, the Centre has asked states and union territories to review, amend or do away with additional COVID-19 restrictions. The central government has asked to do so after considering the trend of new cases and positivity rate in their regions, stating sustained downward
    trend in the nationwide case trajectory. In a letter sent to chief secretaries and chief administrators of all states and UTs on Tuesday, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said the coronavirus pandemic in India is showing a sustained declining trend since January 21. In earlier months, in view of the high case trajectory, certain states had imposed additional restrictions at their borders and at airports, he said. While effectively managing the public health challenge of COVID-19, it is equally important that movement of people and economic activities should not be hampered by additional restrictions imposed at state-level points of entries, Bhushan said in the letter. India has recorded 30,615 new COVID-19 cases in the 24-hour period, according to the data released by the Centre on February 16. With this, the tally of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country has reached 4,27,23,558.
    • February 17, 2022 / 08:24 AM IST

      Coronavirus Omicron variant LIVE updates | Haryana lifts all COVID-19 restrictions

      The Haryana government has lifted all COVID-related restrictions in the state. However, the residents of the state are advised to strictly follow COVID-appropriate behavioural norms, including social distancing, an order issued by Sanjeev Kaushal, Chief Secretary-cum-Chairperson of the State Executive Committee of Haryana State Disaster Management Authority (HSDMA) said. According to the order, all restrictions imposed as part of the 'Mahamari Alert-Surakshit Haryana' have been lifted in the state. (PTI) 

    • February 17, 2022 / 08:17 AM IST

      Coronavirus Omicron variant LIVE updates | West Bengal registers 439 new COVID-19 cases, 18 fresh fatalities

      West Bengal has reported 439 fresh COVID-19 cases, 91 more from the previous day's figure, pushing the tally to 20,12,008, according to the health department's bulletin. The coronavirus death toll has increased to 21,079 after 18 more people succumbed to the disease. In the last 24 hours, 1,360 recoveries were reported in Bengal pushing the discharge rate to 98.47 percent. So far, 19,81,238 people have been cured of the disease in the state. (PTI)

    • February 17, 2022 / 07:58 AM IST

      Coronavirus Omicron variant LIVE updates | No COVID-19 death in Meghalaya for first time in a month

      Meghalaya has recorded no fresh COVID-19 death for the first time in a month, according to officials. The state has reported 60 new cases, taking the tally to 93,131, they have said. The Northeastern state at present has 550 active cases, while the toll remained at 1,565. (PTI)

    • February 17, 2022 / 07:53 AM IST

      Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.

      The COVID-19 outbreak has spread in most of the countries and territories across the world, infecting over 41.74 crore people.

      Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

