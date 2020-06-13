Coronavirus India Live Updates | West Bengal breaches 10,000 mark; records highest single-day spike of 476 cases

Coronavirus India News Highlights: Today is the 81st day of India’s nationwide lockdown, meant to curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. India is now among the five countries most affected by the outbreak, with nearly 3 lakh infections and more than 8,400 deaths.

Globally, there have been over 76.29 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 4.25 lakh people have died so far. The United States, Brazil, Russia, India and the United Kingdom are the most-affected countries.