Jun 13, 2020 08:32 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Coronavirus India Live Updates | West Bengal breaches 10,000 mark; records highest single-day spike of 476 cases
India is now among the five countries most affected by the outbreak, with over 3 lakh infections and 8,400 deaths.
Coronavirus India News Highlights: Today is the 81st day of India’s nationwide lockdown, meant to curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. India is now among the five countries most affected by the outbreak, with nearly 3 lakh infections and more than 8,400 deaths.Globally, there have been over 76.29 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 4.25 lakh people have died so far. The United States, Brazil, Russia, India and the United Kingdom are the most-affected countries.
Brazil's health ministry says the country has recorded a total of 41,828 deaths during the coronavirus pandemic, meaning it has surpassed the United Kingdom and now has the second highest total in the world, according to tallies by Johns Hopkins University.
Brazilian officials on Friday reported 909 deaths over the previous 24 hours. It is the hardest-hit nation in Latin America, with more than 828,000 confirmed virus cases.
Delhi recorded 2,137 fresh coronavirus cases on Friday, the highest single-day spike here, taking the COVID-19 tally in the city to over 36,000-mark, and the death toll due to the disease climbed to 1,214, authorities said.
As many as 71 fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours, according to the latest Delhi health department bulletin. This is the first time when over 2,000 cases have been reported in a day in Delhi. The previous highest spike in fresh cases -- 1,877-- was recorded on June 11.
The Delhi government on Friday said it accepts the observations of the Supreme Court with "absolute sincerity" and if any gap is brought to its notice, the adminstration will work on it "immediately".
In a statement, it asserted that this is an "extraordinary situation" and the Delhi government is "trying its best" from the very first day to set up better infrastructure and to provide quality healthcare to all COVID-19 patients in the city.
One person died of coronavirus as Jammu and Kashmir recorded 156 fresh cases, taking the UT's infection tally to 4,730 on Friday, officials said.
So far 53 people, six in Jammu and 47 in Kashmir, have died of the infection in the union territory. The fresh death was reported from Jammu's Rajouri, the officials said. Of the 156 fresh cases, 88 were reported from Jammu and 68 from the Kashmir region.
West Bengal on Friday breached the 10,000-mark in COVID-19 cases with the highest single-day spike of 476 infections, raising the tally to 10,224, the state Health Department said.
The death toll due to COVID-19 in the state rose to 451, with nine more people succumbing to the disease since Thursday evening, it said.
All nine of them died due to co-morbidities, and COVID-19 in these cases was "incidental", the department said in its bulletin.
