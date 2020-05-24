Live now
Coronavirus India LIVE News: Known COVID-19 cases in Bengal rise to 3,459; death toll at 197
Live updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact. Total confirmed cases in India have risen to 1,25,101
Today is the sixty-first day of India’s nationwide lockdown, meant to curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. The lockdown has been extended till May 31. Many restrictions have been eased, especially in non-containment zones, according to the new guidelines.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India stand at 1,25,101. The death toll from the outbreak in India is at 3,720. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Delhi have reported the highest number of cases.Globally, there have been over 53 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 3.42 lakh people have died so far. The United States, Brazil, Russia, the United Kingdom and Spain are the most-affected countries. Catch the latest updates here:
Coronavirus in West Bengal LIVE updates | Bengal reports 127 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more fatalities
West Bengal recorded four more COVID-19 fatalities yesterday, raising the death toll in the state to 197, while 127 new cases of the respiratory infection were reported.
The state now has a total of 3,459 confirmed cases, out of which 1,909 are active.
Till yesterday, 1,281 people recovered from the disease and were discharged from hospitals. (Input from PTI)
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | Total confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infections in India stands at 1,25,101. This number includes cases related to foreign nationals, reported active cases, patients who have recovered and have been discharged from hospitals and the COVID-19 death toll in the country.
While 51,784 patients have recovered, 3,720 have died. Total reported active cases in the country stand at 69,597. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Delhi are the worst-affected.
While restrictions have been eased significantly in China, where the novel coronavirus outbreak as first reported in late 2019, new hotspots are now emerging across the world. Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Turkey, Peru and Saudi Arabia are rising rapidly.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the world stand at 53 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University CSSE. This figure includes COVID-19 patients who have recovered and the overall global death toll which stands at 3.42 lakh.
With over 16.2 lakh reported cases till date, the United States is the worst-affected country in the world. The US is followed by Brazil, Russia, the United Kingdom and Spain.
The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 188 countries and territories. Governments across the world have imposed strict restrictions to help curb the spread of the virus.
Today is the sixty-first day of India’s nationwide lockdown, which has now been extended till May 31. Many restrictions have been eased, especially in containment zones. Phase two of India’s massive exercise to repatriate lakhs of Indians stranded abroad is underway. Indian Railways has started some special passenger train services.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.