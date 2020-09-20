Coronavirus India impact | Parliament's Monsoon Session could be curtailed, may end this week

The government and opposition parties have reportedly reached a consensus to cut short the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament to check the spread of coronavirus. The session could end as early as the middle of this week, news reports suggest.

It was reported earlier that the session could be cut short. The session started on September 14 and was scheduled to conclude on October 1.

However, a final decision by the Cabinet committee on parliamentary affairs is awaited.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Most political parties favoured curtailment of the ongoing session at a meeting of the Lok Sabha’s Business Advisory Committee (BAC). The meeting involved floor leaders of all parties, government representatives and was chaired by the Speaker.

The Lok Sabha has so far passed three Bills to replace agriculture sector related ordinances. Also, both the Houses have cleared a bill to replace an ordinance for cutting by 30 per cent the salaries of MPs to ramp up funds in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some opposition parties had reportedly conveyed to the government that conducting the full 18-day session could be a risky affair. The issue was raised after some Members of Parliament, including Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Prahlad Patel, tested positive for COVID-19 during the session.

The Budget Session was short-terminated in March after the outbreak of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

(With inputs from PTI)