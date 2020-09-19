Coronavirus India impact | Monsoon session of Parliament may be curtailed

With many MPs and Ministers testing positive for COVID-19 in the last week, the monsoon session of the Parliament is likely to be curtailed. Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Prahlad Patel are among those who contracted COVID-19 earlier this week. Both attended the ongoing session which began on September 14.

If Bills, for which 11 ordinances were promulgated during the coronavirus lockdown, are passed by Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, the session may be cut short, the Indian Express quoted sources as saying.

The monsoon session could conclude before the end of next week, at least two Opposition MPs told the newspaper.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

As many as 17 Lok Sabha Members of Parliament (MPs) and eight Rajya Sabha MPs had tested positive for COVID-19 on the first day of the Monsoon Session.

As per new protocol put in place by the government to curb the spread of COVID-19, MPs, reporters and parliamentary staff entering the Parliament complex will have to undergo mandatory antigen test on a daily basis. Since the report of the much reliable RT-PCR takes time, antigen test has been made mandatory on a daily basis.

Government officials accompanying their respective ministers during bill discussions also have to show a negative report of-PCR test taken within the last 72 hours of their visit to the complex.

During the current 18-day Monsoon Session which started from September 14 under the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic, many firsts have been witnessed, including sitting of the two Houses in shifts without any off day and entry only to those having a negative COVID-19 report and compulsory wearing of masks.

The first-of-its-kind Monsoon Session is conducted with Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha sitting in two different shifts with special seating arrangements for MPs in adherence to social distancing guidelines.

The Upper and Lower House, together, have more than 780 members at present. Seats of MPs in both chambers have been partitioned using plastic sheets.

For making the entire Parliament complex a safe zone in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Chairman Naidu had earlier held a series of extensive discussions with officials of the Home Ministry, Health Ministry, ICMR and the DRDO.

As many as 93,337 new COVID-19 cases and 1,247 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Union Health Ministry. Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in India have risen to 53,08,014.