Coronavirus India | Himachal Pradesh on verge of attaining herd immunity, says Health Minister Rajiv Saizal

Himachal Pradesh Health Minister Dr Rajiv Saizal on October 19 said the population of the hill state is about to attain herd immunity against the novel coronavirus.

Himachal Pradesh currently has 2,630 active COVID-19 cases. As many as 263 people have died of the viral disease in the state so far. On October 19, Himachal recorded 74 new COVID-19 positive cases, 135 recoveries, and four deaths.

The number of active coronavirus cases in Himachal Pradesh is on the decline, while 60-70 percent of Himachal’s population is projected to have been infected by the novel coronavirus already, Saizal said at a press conference. He added that the state has witnessed a “mild level” of coronavirus community spread, reported the Indian Express.

Responding to former health minister Kaul Singh Thakur's accusations of irregularities in the Himachal health department, he said the state government had purchased medical equipment through e-tendering during the coronavirus pandemic to maintain transparency as

Saizal even gave out details of the process in which oxygen cylinders and pulse oximeters were procured along with details of the process of oxygen pipeline installation in seven hospitals. He added that most of the 500 ventilators that the Centre had provided to Himachal Pradesh are functional and that there are over 630 ventilators in the state currently.

