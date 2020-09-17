Coronavirus India | COVID-19 patient assaulted by paramedic, security guard at Gujarat govt hospital

A video of a coronavirus patient being assaulted by nursing and security staff at a Gujarat hospital went viral on September 17. In the video, staffers of the government-run Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Hospital in Rajkot can be seen pinning a patient down in the COVID-19 wing before slapping him.

In the 55-second video that has gone viral on social media, a paramedic in a PPE kit can be seen pinning a coronavirus patient to the ground and saying: “Didn’t I tell you not to do it”, while he keeps pleading. When the patient tries to escape the clutches of the paramedic, a security guard wielding a baton stamps on his shoulder while the paramedic slaps him.

An Indian Express report has quoted the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay hospital administration as claiming the staffers were only trying to restrain a rowdy patient identified as Prabhashankar Patil, 38.

The report quoted Dr Pankaj Buch, the medical superintendent of the hospital as telling local media channels: “The patient had tested positive for the novel coronavirus and is still COVID-19 positive. He is also a patient of diabetes and hypertension. He had to be restrained when he had a hysteric meltdown and started running helter-skelter while trying to remove his intra-venus tube and Ryle’s tube.”

The doctor added that the patient was eventually restrained and administered injections after consulting the psychiatry department.