Last Updated : Aug 28, 2020 09:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Congress MP H Vasanthakumar dies of COVID-19 in Chennai

Mourning the death of Congress MP H Vasanthakumar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote: "Lok Sabha MP Shri H Vasanthakumar Ji’s strides in business and social service efforts were noteworthy....Condolences to his family and supporters.”

Moneycontrol News

Congress MP from Kanyakumari H Vasanthakumar died of the novel coronavirus disease at a Chennai hospital on August 28. The 70-year-old parliamentarian was taken to the Greams Road facility of the Apollo Hospitals after testing positive for COVID-19 on August 10 and was reportedly in a critical condition.

Vasanthakumar was a first time MP from Tamil Nadu and a two-time MLA. He was also a renowned businessman who founded the popular retail chain Vasanth & Co.

Close
Mourning his demise, the Congress party said: “We are deeply saddened by the untimely demise of H Vasanthakumar. A staunch Congressman, a true leader of the people and beloved MP. He will be sorely missed by all members of the Congress party and his followers.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled his family and wrote: “Lok Sabha MP Shri H Vasanthakumar Ji’s strides in business and social service efforts were noteworthy. During my interactions with him, I always saw his passion towards Tamil Nadu’s progress. Condolences to his family and supporters.”

Former Congress party chief Rahul Gandhi remembered Kanyakumari MP H Vasanthakumar's commitment to the party ideology and expressed shock at his "untimely demise".

Congress Spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala also took to Twitter to mourn the MP's demise. He wrote: "Deeply saddened at the untimely demise of a born fighter, resolute Congressman, MP, and Working President of TNCC -- Shri H Vasanthakumar. All of us, along with lakhs of his supporters, will always miss him deeply. Heartfelt condolences to family and well-wishers. RIP."
Vasanthakumar is the second Tamil Nadu lawmaker to die of COVID-19. Earlier, DMK MLA Palakadai Anbazhagan had died of the coronavirus disease.
First Published on Aug 28, 2020 08:49 pm

