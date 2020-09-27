172@29@17@245!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|coronavirus-india-cases-death-count-statewise-tally-september-27-latest-news-today-maharashtra-most-affected-5889951.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to PRO at just Rs.33 per month. Use code SUPERPRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 27, 2020 10:20 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally September 27: Delhi COVID-19 count rises to 2.67 lakh as India inches closer to 60-lakh-mark

With more than 13.2 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Andhra Pradesh (6.6 lakh) and Tamil Nadu (5.7 lakh).

Moneycontrol News

Delhi's COVID-19 tally jumped to 2.67 lakh on September 26, after more than 3,300 new cases were recorded in the previous 24-hour period. The national capital has seen 5,193 deaths due to the disease.

With over 13 lakh cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on September 27 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Close

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

related news

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra - 13,21,176 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Andhra Pradesh - 6,68,751 cases

> Tamil Nadu - 5,75,017 cases

> Karnataka - 5,66,023 cases

> Uttar Pradesh - 3,82,835 cases

India has recorded more than 59.9 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 94,503 deaths. Of these, more than 9.5 lakh are active cases while over 49.4 lakh have recovered.

Across the country, 9.8 lakh samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on September 26, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.
Name of State / UT
Active Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**
TotalChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterday
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands171835512352
2Andhra Pradesh6579418895972949125566357
3Arunachal Pradesh2458-31639716714
4Assam30162-128138310159563813
5Bihar127541916343215588868
6Chandigarh2298928937260145
7Chhattisgarh3068923970955409581740
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu163192831262
9Delhi2971711502329124476519346
10Goa5424190257596883915
11Gujarat16463151117771419340613
12Haryana171498831038272554129118
13Himachal Pradesh4104-12897281821647
14Jammu and Kashmir18430740514941937112520
15Jharkhand124261076583913246709
16Karnataka101801-33084557195417850386
17Kerala52753-3786114530319965621
18Ladakh1018-20301847571
19Madhya Pradesh22228-30954902252218129
20Maharashtra269535365510164502364435191430
21Manipur2306-180768179641
22Meghalaya1515257365431143
23Mizoram549-31316270
24Nagaland102756481915016
25Odisha34476421170193476178316
26Puducherry5327-113202054245006
27Punjab19483454860131988318854
28Rajasthan19355-3251059941706142614
29Sikkim705-2620972231
30Tamil Nadu46336505194485612923385
31Telengana30234100154499205811009
32Tripura606682183924002702
33Uttarakhand108567834859101656611
34Uttar Pradesh5708623113202326546551767
35West Bengal25544-1702139752955472156
Total#9564024567494162792043945031124
*(Including foreign nationals)
**(More than 70 percent cases due to comorbidities)
#State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, there have been over 3.26 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 9.88 lakh people have died so far.

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic
First Published on Sep 27, 2020 10:20 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #Health #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.