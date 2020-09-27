Coronavirus state-wise tally September 27: Delhi COVID-19 count rises to 2.67 lakh as India inches closer to 60-lakh-mark

Delhi's COVID-19 tally jumped to 2.67 lakh on September 26, after more than 3,300 new cases were recorded in the previous 24-hour period. The national capital has seen 5,193 deaths due to the disease.

With over 13 lakh cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on September 27 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra - 13,21,176 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Andhra Pradesh - 6,68,751 cases

> Tamil Nadu - 5,75,017 cases

> Karnataka - 5,66,023 cases

> Uttar Pradesh - 3,82,835 cases

India has recorded more than 59.9 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 94,503 deaths. Of these, more than 9.5 lakh are active cases while over 49.4 lakh have recovered.

Across the country, 9.8 lakh samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on September 26, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 171 8 3551 23 52 2 Andhra Pradesh 65794 1889 597294 9125 5663 57 3 Arunachal Pradesh 2458 -31 6397 167 14 4 Assam 30162 -128 138310 1595 638 13 5 Bihar 12754 19 163432 1558 886 8 6 Chandigarh 2298 92 8937 260 145 7 Chhattisgarh 30689 239 70955 4095 817 40 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 163 19 2831 26 2 9 Delhi 29717 1150 232912 4476 5193 46 10 Goa 5424 190 25759 688 391 5 11 Gujarat 16463 15 111777 1419 3406 13 12 Haryana 17149 883 103827 2554 1291 18 13 Himachal Pradesh 4104 -128 9728 182 164 7 14 Jammu and Kashmir 18430 740 51494 1937 1125 20 15 Jharkhand 12426 107 65839 1324 670 9 16 Karnataka 101801 -3308 455719 5417 8503 86 17 Kerala 52753 -3786 114530 3199 656 21 18 Ladakh 1018 -20 3018 47 57 1 19 Madhya Pradesh 22228 -30 95490 2252 2181 29 20 Maharashtra 269535 3655 1016450 23644 35191 430 21 Manipur 2306 -180 7681 79 64 1 22 Meghalaya 1515 257 3654 311 43 23 Mizoram 549 -3 1316 27 0 24 Nagaland 1027 56 4819 150 16 25 Odisha 34476 421 170193 4761 783 16 26 Puducherry 5327 -113 20205 424 500 6 27 Punjab 19483 454 86013 1988 3188 54 28 Rajasthan 19355 -325 105994 1706 1426 14 29 Sikkim 705 -26 2097 22 31 30 Tamil Nadu 46336 50 519448 5612 9233 85 31 Telengana 30234 100 154499 2058 1100 9 32 Tripura 6066 82 18392 400 270 2 33 Uttarakhand 10856 78 34859 1016 566 11 34 Uttar Pradesh 57086 2311 320232 6546 5517 67 35 West Bengal 25544 -170 213975 2955 4721 56 Total# 956402 4567 4941627 92043 94503 1124 *(Including foreign nationals) **(More than 70 percent cases due to comorbidities) #State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, there have been over 3.26 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 9.88 lakh people have died so far.