Coronavirus India | AIIMS Delhi treats dengue, COVID-19 coinfection case: Report

At a time when Delhi is grappling with a surge in COVID-19 cases, the national capital is also seeing a rise in dengue patients. Doctors at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) have reported an increase in the number of both COVID-19 and dengue patients, and their major concern is the similarity in the initial symptoms of both.

More than 50 dengue patients have already been admitted to AIIMS this year, of which 42 cases came after the coronavirus pandemic outbreak in India. However, only one of these was a case of co-infection. Notably, a co-infection can be worrisome as both viruses cause cytokine storm, which can heighten the severity of the illness.

Doctors at AIIMS found themselves in a fix when a 30-year-old coronavirus patient tested positive for dengue also, reported the Indian Express. The woman had visited AIIMS on August 23 reporting symptoms such as fever, chills, body ache, and fatigue. Interestingly, she had not complained of any respiratory distress such as sore throat or cough. Later, doctors found out that her blood platelet count was low, which is common among dengue patients.

Dr Ashutosh Biswas, professor of Medicine, AIIMS, said: “We also suspected dengue as she had fever, muscle and joint pain, and low platelet count. She turned out to be positive for dengue NS1 antigen. Malaria test for PF and PV were negative.”

However, this woman kept testing positive for dengue till the tenth day of her illness, which is uncommon as most dengue patients test negative in a week. The doctors are yet to ascertain what might have led to this anomaly. Biswas added: “It is not clear why the infectivity period of dengue (NS1+ve) is increased in the presence of COVID-19 infection”. The woman was later cured and discharged from the hospital.

