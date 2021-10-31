Coronavirus India | Active COVID-19 cases at 1.59 lakh in country, lowest in 247 days

(Representative Image: AP)

With 12,830 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 34,273,300, while the active cases declined to 159,272, the lowest in 247 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated today.

The death toll climbed to 458,186 with 446 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am on October 31, by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoH&FW).

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 20,000 for 23 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 126 consecutive days now.

The active cases comprise 0.46 percent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.20 percent, the ministry said.

A decline of 2,283 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 33,655,842, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.34 percent.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.13 percent. It has been less than two per cent for last 27 days. The weekly positivity rate was also recorded at 1.18 percent. It has been below two per cent for the last 37 days, according to the ministry.

Vaccine update

The cumulative vaccine doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 106.14 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

Death count

The 446 new fatalities include 358 from Kerala and 26 from Maharashtra. Kerala has been reconciling Covid deaths since the past few days.

A total of 4,58,186 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,40,196 from Maharashtra, 38,071 from Karnataka, 36,097 from Tamil Nadu, 31,514 from Kerala, 25,091 from Delhi, 22,900 from Uttar Pradesh and 19,126 from West Bengal.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 percent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.