Coronavirus in India | Over 11,000 COVID-19 patients 'cured' in last 24 hours, recovery rate climbs to 47.4%

More than 11,000 COVID-19 patients in India have been reported to be recovered in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

In the morning update of the novel coronavirus pandemic on May 30, the union ministry informed that 11,264 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. With this figure, the total number of recovered patients reached 82,369 across the country.

"Thus, around 47.40 percent patients have recovered so far," a senior health ministry official said.

The total number of COVID-19 cases climbed to 1,73,763 in the country registering a record single-day spike 7,964 cases till 8 am on May 30.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stood to 86,422. The number of active COVID-19 cases is calculated by subtracting recovered ones from the total number of patients.

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 4,971 with 265 deaths reported on the day, as per the Union Ministry data.

Of the 265 deaths reported since Friday morning, 116 were in Maharashtra, 82 in Delhi, 20 in Gujarat, 13 in Madhya Pradesh, nine in Tamil Nadu, seven in West Bengal, four each in Telangana and Rajasthan, two in Punjab and one each in Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

Of the total 4,971 fatalities, Maharashtra tops the tally with 2,098 deaths followed by Gujarat (980), Delhi (398,) Madhya Pradesh (334), West Bengal (302), Uttar Pradesh (198), Rajasthan (184), Tamil Nadu (154), Telangana (71) and Andhra Pradesh (60). The death toll reached 48 in Karnataka, 42 in Punjab, 28 in Jammu and Kashmir, 19 in Haryana, 15 in Bihar, eight in Kerala, and seven in Odisha.

Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand and Uttarakhand have registered five COVID-19 fatalities, Chandigarh and Assam have recorded four deaths each, while Meghalaya and Chhattisgarh have reported one COVID-19 fatality each so far.

More than 70 percent of the deaths are due to comorbidities, the ministry said.

India is the ninth worst-hit nation by the COVID-19 pandemic.

(With inputs from PTI)

