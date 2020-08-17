Coronavirus in India | COVID-19 death toll crosses 50,000-mark

The death toll due to COVID-19 in India crossed 50,000-mark on August 17 with 941 more people succumbed to the disease, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The union ministry updated the data in the morning that showed a total of 50,921 deaths in the country due to the novel coronavirus infection.

India is the world’s fourth nation with the highest number of COVID-19 deaths. It is only behind the United States (1,70,052), Brazil (1,07,852) and Mexico (56,757), as per Johns Hopkins University data.

"The USA crossed 50,000 deaths in 23 days, Brazil in 95 days and Mexico in 141 days. India took 156 days to reach this national figure," the ministry underscored on August 16 when the number of fatalities due to the novel coronavirus infection in the country had reached close to 50,000-mark.

Implementation of testing aggressively, tracking comprehensively and treating efficiently through a plethora of measures have contributed to the existing high level of recoveries as well, it had said.

Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 cases reached 26,47,663 with 57,982 more people tested positive in the past one day, said the ministry’s data. Of these, 19,19,842 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged.

The active number of COVID-19 cases in India was 6,76,900 on the day, as per the ministry’s data.