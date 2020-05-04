App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 04, 2020 07:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus in India: 1.5 lakh cases to appear during peak in June-end, shows study

The study shows that with appropriate measures such as rigorous testing and better lockdown management, the number of infections may be brought down to 0.7 lakh by June-end

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The number of cases of coronavirus in India are set to peak in late June, The Times of India has reported.

Citing a study by the Kolkata-based Indian Association for the Cultivation of Science (IACS), the report suggested the even during the peak, the number of infections can be halved if testing is increased and lockdown measures are followed stringently in targeted zones.

The study points out that the timely imposition of the lockdown has successfully delayed the peak by a month at least, which has given the health care infrastructure in the country more time to deal with the extra load.

The study is based on “bio computational modelling”, which not only aims to project the growth trend of COVID-19 in India, but also assesses the impact of government interventions, such as the nationwide lockdown, by modifying infection rates and obtaining the best and worst-case-scenarios.

Basis these parameters, and keeping the reproduction number at 2.2, over 1.5 lakh people will have been affected during the peak, which is likely to occur in late June.

The reproduction number shows the number of people being infected by a coronavirus positive patient. So, a reproduction number of 2.2 means that 100 COVID-19 positive cases are currently infecting 220 people.

The study shows that with appropriate measures such as rigorous testing and better lockdown management, the number of infections may be brought down to 0.7 lakh by June-end, even if the reproduction number remains the same.

Another simplified model – which computes the number of people susceptible, infected, recovered and dead, and then compares it with other democratic countries like the US – developed by IACS shows that the peak would have appeared in May-end, if the lockdown was not imposed.

The model also shows a spike in infection rate if the lockdown was lifted completely post-May 3.

First Published on May 4, 2020 07:56 pm

