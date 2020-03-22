App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 22, 2020 06:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus impat: Nestaway offers vacant inventory at reduced charges for tenants

Nestaway has committed up to USD 1 million in waived fees and service charges for new tenants moving to its homes during the novel coronavirus crisis, it added.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
NestAway (Image: Facebook)
NestAway (Image: Facebook)

Nestaway Technologies, which provides homes on rent, on March 22 said the company has cut rates and waive service charges totaling up to USD 1 million on its vacant inventories of over 10,000 units for tenants looking for hygienic space due to the spread of coronavirus disease.

"As cities after cities are going through near lock-down, the company intends to offer its inventory of 6000+ full houses and 4500+ private rooms across 19 cities to tenants - especially young professionals staying in PGs at preferential rates and under special terms until things return to normal" the company said in a statement.

Nestaway has committed up to USD 1 million in waived fees and service charges for new tenants moving to its homes during the novel coronavirus crisis, it added.

Close

For social distancing, the company said it is necessary to stay in an independent house alone or alongside fewer inmates.

related news

Amarendra Sahu, CEO & cofounder of Nestaway said the company has slashed one-time charges by a flat 50 per cent for everyone moving from a PG to our homes.

"If things worsen further, we will work with our owners to make it further affordable" he said.

Founded in 2015, Nestaway has more than 70,000 tenants, and 40,000 homes in their network. It has raised more than USD 100 million so far from investors including Tiger Global and Goldman Sachs.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 22, 2020 05:48 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19

most popular

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.