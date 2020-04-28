App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 28, 2020 09:08 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus impact | You may need a doctor’s certificate to board a flight

A technical committee is formulating SOPs for passengers and airline staff for when flight operations resume. Wearing gloves, face masks and requiring a doctor’s certificate may become the new normal.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image: Pixabay
Representative image: Pixabay

Besides using gloves, face masks and disposable caps, you may require a doctor’s certificate while boarding a flight after the nationwide lockdown ends.

According to a report by The Economic Times, a technical committee comprising doctors, bureaucrats and officials from airports and airlines will soon discuss measures to ensure passenger safety after normalcy returns.

The committee is to formulate standard operating procedures (SOP) for passengers and airline staff.

Close

While the current nationwide lockdown is scheduled to end on May 3, it is widely believed that restrictions will remain in hotspots and sensitive areas of the country.

related news

While other parts of the country, such as ‘green zones’, will witness some easing of restrictions, commercial air travel is unlikely to be permitted till June, news reports suggest.

Also read: A glimpse of what air travel will be like after lockdown ends

Global airlines such as UK-based budget carrier EasyJet is reportedly planning to keep the middle seats empty, at least when flight operations resume. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had issued a similar guideline before flights were grounded in India.

Some of the other airlines plan to make their crew wear full protective gear including face masks, goggles and gowns.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

A Bloomberg report has suggested that health checkups and temperature checks are likely to become the new normal once flight operations resume.

The report adds that some low-cost, short-hop routes could cease to operate.

However, The Economic Times report suggests that the technical committee in India may allow airlines to book passengers on middle seats.

“Keeping the middle seat vacant will not help achieve the six feet social distancing norm between two people as it allows only two feet space between two passengers. Hence the focus now is on mandating protective gear and certificates to ensure safe and coronavirus-free flights,” the report quotes a senior official as saying.

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on Apr 28, 2020 09:06 am

tags #aviation #coronavirus #Health #India

most popular

Lockdown will continue post-May 3 in COVID-19 hotspots, PM Modi tells chief ministers

Lockdown will continue post-May 3 in COVID-19 hotspots, PM Modi tells chief ministers

RBI’s special liquidity facility for MFs: Will it boost confidence?

RBI’s special liquidity facility for MFs: Will it boost confidence?

Franklin Templeton crisis: Will RBI's Rs 50,000 cr relief comfort panicky MF investors?

Franklin Templeton crisis: Will RBI's Rs 50,000 cr relief comfort panicky MF investors?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.