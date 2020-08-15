172@29@17@242!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|coronavirus-impact-will-not-open-schools-unless-fully-convinced-arvind-kejriwal-5706961.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php

Last Updated : Aug 15, 2020 02:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus impact | Will not open schools unless 'fully convinced': Arvind Kejriwal

Delivering his Independence Day speech at Delhi Secretariat, Kejriwal said the COVID-19 situation in the national capital is under control as compared to what it was two months back and thanked all the stakeholders, including the central government, 'corona warriors' and different organisations.

Moneycontrol News
File image
File image

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on August 15 said that the government would not open schools unless it was "fully convinced" about the improved COVID-19 situation in the union territory.

The chief minister said the safety and the health of school children are very important to the AAP government.

"I meet people and get messages from them asking not to open schools. I want to assure them that we care about their children as much as they do. Unless fully convinced, we are not going to open the schools," he said.

Kejriwal said Delhi "gave the model" of home isolation and plasma therapy concept to the country in the fight against the virus.

He said that efforts are being made to bring Delhi's economy back on track.

This year the city government shifted its Independence Day event to the Delhi Secretariat from Chhatrasal Stadium due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

(With PTI Inputs)
First Published on Aug 15, 2020 01:30 am

tags #74th independence day #Arvind Kejriwal #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Delhi #Independence Day 2020 #India

