Coronavirus impact | UP govt comes to rescue of famished migrant family turned out by landlord

A migrant worker and his family, hailing from Uttar Pradesh, was forced to return from Tamil Nadu to his native last month after their landlord turned them out.

While the migrant family managed a safe return to their home amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown, they were left penniless. The family did not have a ration card or a job card (under MNREGA) to bail themselves out of the situation. Out of desperation, Sri Ram, the migrant worker, had to sell his wife’s jewellery for a meagre Rs 1,500 to procure food and medicines.

For live updates on coronavirus, click here

The plight of the family was highlighted by local media, following which the district administration rushed in to help them, reported NDTV.

Sri Ram, who hails from Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur Jasoda village, had moved to Tamil Nadu for work nearly 30 years ago. He would sell kulfi in Cuddalore town where he stayed with his family of 10 in a rented house. His landlord asked him to vacate the house in the third week of May and the family managed to board a train back home on May 19.

This, however, was just the beginning of their ordeal. Sri Ram’s daughter Raj Kumari said: “We got 10 kg of rice and grain each from the government when we returned. But we are a large family and we ran out of ration soon. After this, my mother and two siblings fell ill. My father tried to get work but was again jobless in two days. Finally, we had to sell jewellery that my mother used to wear.”

She further said when the family tried to get their ration cards, they were told new ones were not being made at present. The district administration later stepped in and got both job cards and ration cards made for them.