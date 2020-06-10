Coronavirus impact | University V-Cs in Maharashtra say they are ready to conduct final-year exams: Report

Several vice-chancellors of non-agricultural universities in Maharashtra have said they have made arrangements to conduct the final-year and final semester examinations, and some universities have also stated that they would be starting their academic years this month or the next.

"We are starting our academic year in online mode from June 22. The university can conduct exams in July… a 19-member committee was formed to decide the manner in which exams should be conducted, and a draft was prepared. We are awaiting government guidelines," V-C of Shivaji University in Kolhapur, Dr Devanand Shinde, said, according to a report by The Indian Express.

Similarly, Dr NS Umrani, the V-C of Pune University informed that the academic year for degree courses would begin from July 15 while the postgraduate courses would start from August 1. He added, however, that the university is waiting for government directives.

According to the report, a state-level committee had expressed its support for holding of the examinations to Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, who is the Chancellor of all state universities. Koshyari had earlier written to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray expressing concerns about the cancellation of the final year examinations.

Moreover, according to university officials, the universities want to go ahead with the exams in order to avoid negative consequences of cancelling them.

"We are willing to make provisions for conducting exams once the number of Covid-19 cases is brought under control. The university has made all arrangements regarding the curriculum and the protocols to be followed once classes begin," Solapur University V-C Dr Mrunalini Fadnavis said.

"The UGC and the government have given guidelines on how the forthcoming academic year should be. Around 25 percent of the education will be administered through online mode. For this, over 100 teachers are being trained at a time to create and produce e-content. Laboratories are also being created by implementing simulation technology," Dr Suhas Pednekar, V-C, Mumbai University, said.