App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 13, 2020 12:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus impact | UAE reviews labour relations with countries not evacuating their citizens: Report

UAE’s Ambassador to India Ahmed Abdul Rahman Al Banna said the country has offered to fly stranded Indians, if they test negative for COVID-19.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the UAE is reviewing its labour relations with countries that do not cooperate and evacuate their citizens, according to a report by Khaleej Times.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) is evaluating some options after some countries have not yet responded to evacuation requests, the report said.

The possible measures include suspending memoranda of understanding with non-cooperative nations, and restrictions or quotas for future recruitment, the report said.

Close

Follow LIVE updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

related news

UAE’s Ambassador to India Ahmed Abdul Rahman Al Banna told Gulf News on April 11 that the country has offered to fly stranded Indians if they test negative for COVID-19.

Those who test positive for the novel coronavirus will remain in the UAE, Al Banna said.

The UAE has not yet received an official response from India, he added.

Kuwait has asked illegal migrants and those whose visas have expired during this pandemic period to leave the country by April 30, News18 reported. Amnesty has been granted until that date, which means there will be no penalty.

Indian expatriate community of nearly 33 lakh is the largest ethnic community in the UAE, constituting roughly about 30 percent of the country's population. Among the Indian states, Kerala is the most represented followed by Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

The Kerala High Court on April 11 sought the central government's response to a petition seeking a direction to bring back Indians stranded in the UAE in view of the coronavirus outbreak in the gulf.

Considering the plea by Kerala Muslim Cultural Centre (KMCC) in Dubai, the court directed the Centre to file an affidavit on the steps taken by it to ensure the safety of Indians living there and bring back those stuck in the Gulf countries.

(With inputs from PTI)

Follow our full coverage here.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 13, 2020 12:30 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #UAE #World News

most popular

RBI MPC minutes: Coronavirus’ ‘danse macabre’ warrants monetary policy to assume an ‘avant garde’ role

RBI MPC minutes: Coronavirus’ ‘danse macabre’ warrants monetary policy to assume an ‘avant garde’ role

World Bank sees FY21 India growth at 1.5-2.85% - slowest since economic reforms three decades back

World Bank sees FY21 India growth at 1.5-2.85% - slowest since economic reforms three decades back

Coronavirus lockdown | India plans to resume some manufacturing after April 15: Sources

Coronavirus lockdown | India plans to resume some manufacturing after April 15: Sources

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.