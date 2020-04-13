Coronavirus impact | UAE reviews labour relations with countries not evacuating their citizens: Report

Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the UAE is reviewing its labour relations with countries that do not cooperate and evacuate their citizens, according to a report by Khaleej Times.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) is evaluating some options after some countries have not yet responded to evacuation requests, the report said.

The possible measures include suspending memoranda of understanding with non-cooperative nations, and restrictions or quotas for future recruitment, the report said.

UAE’s Ambassador to India Ahmed Abdul Rahman Al Banna told Gulf News on April 11 that the country has offered to fly stranded Indians if they test negative for COVID-19.

Those who test positive for the novel coronavirus will remain in the UAE, Al Banna said.

The UAE has not yet received an official response from India, he added.

Kuwait has asked illegal migrants and those whose visas have expired during this pandemic period to leave the country by April 30, News18 reported. Amnesty has been granted until that date, which means there will be no penalty.

Indian expatriate community of nearly 33 lakh is the largest ethnic community in the UAE, constituting roughly about 30 percent of the country's population. Among the Indian states, Kerala is the most represented followed by Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

The Kerala High Court on April 11 sought the central government's response to a petition seeking a direction to bring back Indians stranded in the UAE in view of the coronavirus outbreak in the gulf.

Considering the plea by Kerala Muslim Cultural Centre (KMCC) in Dubai, the court directed the Centre to file an affidavit on the steps taken by it to ensure the safety of Indians living there and bring back those stuck in the Gulf countries.

