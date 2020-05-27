App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 27, 2020 05:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus impact | Sex workers move online as social distancing becomes the new normal

In the online setup, clients are charged on an hourly basis and payments are made online through e-wallets.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

In order to adapt to the ongoing coronavirus crisis and social distancing norms, sex workers have decided to go online. Despite relaxations provided by state governments in green, orange and red zones, clients are shying away from sex workers fearing physical contact.

This has forced them to embrace technology as many have started offering services via video chats and are accepting payments through e-wallets.

One businessman, Sanjesh Thomas*, who used to frequently visit a sex worker in Bengaluru, has put a stop on his travel plans due to the lockdown. He now spends time with her on Zoom, reported The Times of India.

Close

"We are keeping in touch through video calling. She shares her Zoom ID and password and gives me a specific time to join the session," said the 39-year-old businessman.

related news

In the online setup, clients are charged on an hourly basis and payments are made online beforehand.

"There was no other option left. We had to go online, otherwise our clients would have found someone else," said Thomas' friend Rose*. Some sex-workers stream online to multiple clients.

Another sex worker, Roopa*, said she ensures payments are done prior to the session because many clients tend to not pay.

"Many clients want to cheat us. Therefore, I demand an upfront payment of Rs 1,000 for a 30-minute online session.  I ensure that payment has been made through Paytm or Google Pay before starting the video chat," said Roopa, a transgender, who is active on various online platforms, including a few gay dating apps.

Meanwhile, Subha Chako of Solidarity Foundation, which works for the welfare of sex workers, termed their move a "survival mechanism."

"Sex workers are among those worst-hit due to the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing norms. Few tech-savvy ones have moved online. However, they form a very small percentage," Chako said.

Dr Manoj Kumar, professor of clinical psychology and coordinator of the Services for Healthy Use of Technology (SHUT) clinic, believes that while streaming might be a question of survival for sex workers, it provides a sense of extreme high for clients.

"Online streaming can become addictive for some as it gives extreme high. It may also be a means to kill time during the lockdown," Kumar said.

(*: Names changed to protect identity)

Follow Moneycontrol's full coverage on the coronavirus pandemic here

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
Get best insights into Options Trading. Join the webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan on May 28 only on Moneycontrol. Register Now!

First Published on May 27, 2020 05:37 pm

tags #Bengaluru #coronavirus #India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Aarogya Setu Bug Bounty Programme: Cash rewards up to Rs 3 lakh for identifying vulnerabilities in app

Aarogya Setu Bug Bounty Programme: Cash rewards up to Rs 3 lakh for identifying vulnerabilities in app

Coronavirus pandemic | Nearly 80% of Maharashtra’s COVID-19 cases reported in May

Coronavirus pandemic | Nearly 80% of Maharashtra’s COVID-19 cases reported in May

Maharashtra govt keeps circle rates unchanged for FY21

Maharashtra govt keeps circle rates unchanged for FY21

most popular

Exclusive | Kishore Biyani's Future Lifestyle Fashions looks to raise Rs 200-225 crore via rights or preference issue

Exclusive | Kishore Biyani's Future Lifestyle Fashions looks to raise Rs 200-225 crore via rights or preference issue

India to continue use of HCQ among frontline workers, says ICMR, even as WHO suspends trial

India to continue use of HCQ among frontline workers, says ICMR, even as WHO suspends trial

Here’s why JK Rowling’s new book ‘The Ickabog’ is being published online for free

Here’s why JK Rowling’s new book ‘The Ickabog’ is being published online for free

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.