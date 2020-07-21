App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 1 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM on Friday, 24th July
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 21, 2020 04:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus impact | PE, VCs seek tax holiday to sail through COVID-19 crisis: Report

IVCA Regulatory Affairs Committee chair Ashley Menezes said that taxes collected in the long term will easily compensate for the tax holiday.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Private equity (PE) players are seeking a one-time tax holiday from the government after a steep decline in investment and fundraising activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Indian Private Equity & Venture Capital Association (IVCA), in a letter to the government, asked for a one-time exemption from long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax on private equity investment for two years.

"This tax-holiday shall apply only to primary investments, for securities that are held for at least 36 months, and valid for investments made within two years from the date of grant of the exemption. Besides, domestic funds and broad-based global funds should be eligible for this relief," IVCA demanded as per a Business Standard report.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Close

According to the report, experts believe a tax exemption can sweeten the deal for global investors looking for higher risk-adjusted returns. These funds have cornered the lion's share of PE and Venture Capital (VC) investments in the country over the last few years.

related news

"Companies have been adversely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and need capital to survive. About 60-70 percent of FDI comes through private equities and most of it is overseas money. This needs to be tapped in the current moment of crisis," said Ashley Menezes, partner & COO, ChrysCapital Advisors and chair, IVCA Regulatory Affairs Committee speaking to Business Standard.

Menezes also said that taxes collected in the long term will easily compensate for the tax holiday, adding that additional capital will create jobs and spur business growth, which will subsequently boost tax collection in the long term.

"The government has already extended tax concessions to pension and sovereign wealth funds investing directly in India," said  Vivek Soni, partner, and national leader-private equity services, EY India, adding that now is the time to consider extending such concessions to all investors.

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic
First Published on Jul 21, 2020 04:14 pm

tags #coronavirus #India #Indian Private Equity & Venture Capital Association

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.