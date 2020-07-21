Coronavirus impact | PE, VCs seek tax holiday to sail through COVID-19 crisis: Report

Private equity (PE) players are seeking a one-time tax holiday from the government after a steep decline in investment and fundraising activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Indian Private Equity & Venture Capital Association (IVCA), in a letter to the government, asked for a one-time exemption from long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax on private equity investment for two years.

"This tax-holiday shall apply only to primary investments, for securities that are held for at least 36 months, and valid for investments made within two years from the date of grant of the exemption. Besides, domestic funds and broad-based global funds should be eligible for this relief," IVCA demanded as per a Business Standard report.

According to the report, experts believe a tax exemption can sweeten the deal for global investors looking for higher risk-adjusted returns. These funds have cornered the lion's share of PE and Venture Capital (VC) investments in the country over the last few years.

"Companies have been adversely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and need capital to survive. About 60-70 percent of FDI comes through private equities and most of it is overseas money. This needs to be tapped in the current moment of crisis," said Ashley Menezes, partner & COO, ChrysCapital Advisors and chair, IVCA Regulatory Affairs Committee speaking to Business Standard.

Menezes also said that taxes collected in the long term will easily compensate for the tax holiday, adding that additional capital will create jobs and spur business growth, which will subsequently boost tax collection in the long term.

"The government has already extended tax concessions to pension and sovereign wealth funds investing directly in India," said Vivek Soni, partner, and national leader-private equity services, EY India, adding that now is the time to consider extending such concessions to all investors.