you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 24, 2020 07:34 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus impact | Most temples closed doors for devotees to prevent spread of COVID-19

Here is the list of few temples amongst the prominent religious place in the country that had closed their doors for devotees as a precautionary measure to control the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
In the wake of coronavirus outbreak in India, state governments has decide to shut all places with to avoid large gatherings of people, including religious places. Here is the list of few temples amongst the prominent religious place in the country that had closed their doors for devotees as a precautionary measure to control the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. (Image: Reuters)
In the wake of coronavirus outbreak in India, state governments has decide to shut all places with to avoid large gatherings of people, including religious places. Here is the list of few temples amongst the prominent religious place in the country that had closed their doors for devotees as a precautionary measure to control the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. (Image: Reuters)

Gorakhnath temple | Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh | Temple authority had decided to close the place for devotees till March 31 amid coronavirus spread. (Image: gorakhpur.nic.in)
Gorakhnath temple | Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh | Temple authority had decided to close the place for devotees till March 31 amid coronavirus spread. (Image: gorakhpur.nic.in)

Siddhivinayak temple | Mumbai, Maharashtra | Temple is closed for devotees since March 16 amid coronavirus outbreak and will remain shut until further notice. (Image: AP)
Siddhivinayak temple | Mumbai, Maharashtra | Temple is closed for devotees since March 16 amid coronavirus outbreak and will remain shut until further notice. (Image: AP)

Mumbadevi temple | Mumbai,| Maharashtra | Temple will remain closed for devotees as a precaution against the coronavirus spread till further notice. (Image: Wikimedia commons)
Mumbadevi temple | Mumbai,| Maharashtra | Temple will remain closed for devotees as a precaution against the coronavirus spread till further notice. (Image: Wikimedia commons)

Ganga aarti | Varanasi | District administration has banned the famous Ganga aarti of Varanasi till March 31, 2020 as a measure against the coronavirus pandemic. (Image: Reuters)
Ganga aarti | Varanasi | District administration has banned the famous Ganga aarti of Varanasi till March 31, 2020 as a measure against the coronavirus pandemic. (Image: Reuters)

ISKCON temple | Noida, Uttar Pradesh | After state government imposed Section 144 amid coronavirus spread, the temple has decided to remain closed till March 31. (Image: iskconnoida.org)
ISKCON temple | Noida, Uttar Pradesh | After state government imposed Section 144 amid coronavirus spread, the temple has decided to remain closed till March 31. (Image: iskconnoida.org)

Kamakhya | Guwahati, Assam | Temple had shut its doors until further notice to prevent the spread of coronavirus outbreak. (Image: Wikipedia)
Kamakhya | Guwahati, Assam | Temple had shut its doors until further notice to prevent the spread of coronavirus outbreak. (Image: Wikipedia)

Jagannath temple in Puri (Wikipedia)
Jagannath | Puri, Odisha | Temple administration has decided to suspend entry of devotees till March 31, 2020 to avoid large gathering preventing the spread of coronavirus pandemic. (Image: Wikipedia)

Vaishno devi | Katra, Jammu | Yatra has been called off until any further notice in the wake of coronavirus threat. All the operation of buses from J&K, both incoming and outgoing are also banned. (Image: Reuters)
Vaishno devi | Katra, Jammu | Yatra has been called off until any further notice in the wake of coronavirus threat. All the operation of buses from J&K, both incoming and outgoing are also banned. (Image: Reuters)

Sri Venkateswara temple | Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh | The state government and the temple collectively decide to close the temple till March 31 as a precautionary measure to control the coronavirus outbreak. (PTI)
Sri Venkateswara temple | Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh | The state government and the temple collectively decide to close the temple till March 31 as a precautionary measure to control the coronavirus outbreak. (PTI)

Chilkur Balaji Temple | Hyderabad | Telangana | Temple will be closed for devotees till March 25, 2020 as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic. (Image: Wikipedia)
Chilkur Balaji Temple | Hyderabad, Telangana | Temple will be closed for devotees till March 25, 2020 as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic. (Image: Wikipedia)

Babulnath | Mumbai, Maharashtra | Temple closed till further notice. (Image: Wikipedia)
Babulnath | Mumbai, Maharashtra | Temple closed till further notice. (Image: Wikipedia)

First Published on Mar 24, 2020 07:34 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #Slideshow #temples #world

